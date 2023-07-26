Live Updates from Chargers 2023 Training Camp

We've arrived at Chargers 2023 Training Camp.
Chargers.com will provide daily updates to this page over the next few weeks with practice observations, key storylines and everything else you need to know leading up to the regular season.
Day 1
The Bolts journey to the regular season began Wednesday as the team opened camp at Jack Hammett Stadium in Costa Mesa. There was an added buzz in the air, too, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert officially signed a multi-year contract extension before practice began. Here are the top things to know on Day 1 of camp.
3 Observations: J.C. Jackson Highlights Bolts 1st Day of Camp
From The Podium: What was Brandon Staley's Training Camp Message to the Chargers?
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.