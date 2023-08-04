Tuipulotu, Palmer Talk Early Camp Impressions on Chargers Weekly

Highlights of the conversation with Tuipulotu are below:

On his first week of camp:

"It's been fun. A lot of energy. I think the biggest thing for me is being able to watch all the vets play, I think it's surreal just seeing it in person, Watching Joey [Bosa]. [Khalil] Mack, Derwin [James, Jr.], [Eric Kendricks], all of them just on the field playing together is just crazy to me, so I've been enjoying that. And whenever I get a chance to play with them, just make the most of it."

On how he learns from Bosa and Mack:

"I think just watching them in practice, seeing how they go about doing everything, they make the most of everything they've got. Today, they had a 2-minute drill and me and Chris [Rumph II] were waiting to get subbed in and you see Joey and KMack just like, "Nah, we're going to stay the whole thing". It's a 2-minute drill, they were on the field for like eight plays already. You just see what type of mentality they have for practice, so I just have to learn from that and hopefully take that too."

On what it's like going up against Rashawn Slater in 1-on-1 drills: