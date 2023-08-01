Why Rashawn Slater Welcomes Daily Challenge from Khalil Mack & Joey Bosa

Bolts eye run defense in pads

The padded practices have taken the competition level up a notch.

And for the defensive line, this has been the start to what are important practices to improve in run defense, an area where the team was inconsistent at in 2022.

Even though padded practices doesn't mean full tackling like you would see in games, the defensive line can take a lot out of it according to defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day — including valuable aspects that will be needed come game day.

"I think, this was something that I was taught. The enemy of run defense is space, right? So I think the biggest thing is closing down that space," Joseph-Day said. "It truly takes everyone. The run defense takes everyone from the corners to the safeties, to the linebackers, to the D-Line. It takes everyone.

"Just being able to minimize that space, closing that space down in areas where they're trying to run it and make it really hard by shrinking those areas, right? That is the enemy of offense running," Joseph-Day added. "That's the enemy, space being closed. That is the enemy of run defense, space. Closing it down. Closing it down fast and being able to react fast and play fast."

These aspects will continue to be important through the rest of camp and during the season, as the team has emphasized the importance of improving in the run defense.

How the Chargers are practicing so far is how Joseph-Day wants the team to play as well, as he believes these practices are helping everyone improve their game.

"Just play rugged," Joseph-Day said. "That's what I feel like we're harping on this camp. It's been very physical. It's been very fun. We're getting better. We're getting better.