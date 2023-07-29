Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Brandon Staley Loves the Starting 5 on the Bolts O-Line

Jul 29, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP Day 3 TC

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver Keenan Allen and linebacker Eric Kendricks' media availability on Saturday:

Assessing the O-Line

Week 1 of Chargers Training Camp is in the books.

The Bolts finished off Saturday morning after another high-energy day without pads at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The team will have a day off on Sunday before resuming on Monday.

And a big step will also be made in the coming days — pads will come on for the first time this offseason.

It's the first time both the offensive and defensive lines will get to got through live contact and will be a big part of their evaluation. But that doesn't mean you can't evaluate them without pads as well.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted that when examining the first few days of camp in the trenches, most of it comes from building successful habits and foundations that will be necessary when the pads do come on in the next couple of days and beyond.

"I think you're really looking for the playstyle through the whistle, you're looking for that," Staley said. "On offense, your O-line covering the runner, the receivers. On D-line, the pursuit and the swarm, coming out of the stack and chasing the football. You want to really create those habits when you're not in pads.

"Then, when you're in pads, that's when you establish the pad level, that's when you establish really fitting your pads in your hands," Staley added. "You don't really get that until the pads come on. I think those two things are really important to us and something that we really emphasize when we're not in pads."

The Bolt Fam Hits the First Day of Camp

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam pouring into the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for the opening of Chargers Training Camp 2023!

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 87

Chargers fans attend the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When the pads do come on, it will be the first look at the reshuffled offensive line that features the return of All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater and a pair of Year 2 players, Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer, moving to the other side of the line.

The group's skillset and characteristics mesh well together, and it will be an integral part of the new look offense,

Staley praised the starting unit and talked about how the mix of experience between them can work in their favor this season.

"That starting five has really good chemistry together. That's exciting for us," Staley said. "You've seen [T] Rashawn [Slater] out here the first three days, he looks really, really good. He had a really good offseason. The two young guards, the amount of experience that they were able to get last year, I think that really gives us an advantage.

"For being so young, they've played a lot of football," Staley added. "Starting every game last year, [G] Zion [Johnson], and then, [OL] Jamaree [Salyer], after that third game on, he started every single game at left tackle. You factor that in with [C] Corey [Linsley] and his experience, we love our starting five."

And even with the starting group set, Staley remains high on those behind the starting five.

Staley spoke highly about the depth throughout the line, which will have their chance to shine and stand out when the pads do come on in a couple of days.

"But I think where we're a lot better is six through 10," Staley said. "I think we have guys like [T] Foster [Sarell] and [C/G] Will [Clapp], those guys have started games for us — [G/T] Brendan [Jaimes], [OL] Jordan [McFadden], [T] Zack Bailey, who we're really high on.

"There's going to be really good competition for those six through 10 spots," Staley added.

Allen praises Palmer's work ethic

Wide receiver Keenan Allen likes what he's seen from his fellow wide receivers and offense as a whole so far.

The longest-tenured member of the Bolts "feels good" entering Year 11 and had some great early impressions of how the high-flying offense has looked over the first couple of days.

"It feels good. Everything feels good right now," Allen said. "I feel like we're doing pretty good going from where we left off in OTAs. Just trying to put it all together.

"[Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] is definitely opening the playbook up a little bit early in camp and letting [QB] Justin [Herbert] throw it down the field," Allen added.

The Chargers wide receiver core has been one of the more talked about positions on the team, with the team having one of the best groups in the league from top to bottom.

Allen spoke highly of the group, including Joshua Palmer, who enters a big Year 3 following an impressive sophomore campaign.

Palmer's second season saw him step up in a big way and Allen believes that the third-year receiver is motivated.

"He's hungry," Allen said about Palmer. "He can definitely feel that he knows what's going on, he doesn't want to let that diminish what he did last year. He was big for us last year, given when me and Mike [Williams] went down, he became No. 1 for several weeks.

"He's definitely a guy who can step in and play with us, as well," Allen added. "He's definitely going to work hard and do what he can to make sure he's still that guy."

Palmer saw his number be called upon following injuries to Allen and Williams in 2022 — and he produced in a big way with the second-most receiving yards (769) on the team. Although he missed some of the offseason training, Palmer has made his big plays on offense early in camp so far.

And one of the things that sticks out the Allen the most about Palmer is his work ethic, as he pointed to his willingness to always try and improve.

"The way he works, he's still asking me questions and stuff like that," Allen said. "He shows up early to practice; out there working on his routes and getting in-and-out of his breaks before we even start walkthrough.

"A guy like Palmer, you know he is going to put in the work," Allen added.

Day 2 at Chargers Camp

Check out the best photos from the second day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
230727_CampGallery_096
96 / 133
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
108 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
109 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
110 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
111 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
112 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
113 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
114 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
115 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
116 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
117 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
118 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
119 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
120 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
121 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
122 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
123 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
124 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
125 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
126 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
127 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
128 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
129 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
130 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
131 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
132 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
133 / 133

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kendricks on 1st training camp in SoCal

It's been a California homecoming for linebacker Eric Kendricks since he joined the Bolts back in March — and he's enjoyed every part of it.

The former All-Pro linebacker has kicked off his first training camp with his new team and he's done it back in Southern California, a place he's very familiar with.

Kendricks reflected on having the opportunity to play back where he played collegiately, adding his appreciation for how things have worked out.

"It's a huge part of me," Kendricks said. "I've just been telling my wife, I've been having so much fun. Just smiling in the California sunshine.

"It's crazy how everything works out," Kendricks added. "I really feel blessed."

Kendricks has been getting comfortable in his new defense, and training camp will be a big part in preparing for when the season comes.

But regardless, Kendricks has been enjoying all of it so far and is looking forward to keeping it going.

"It's been fun. It's been fun to get to know the guys," Kendricks said. "Obviously, I'm getting a deeper understanding of the defense. I got familiar with it in the spring a little bit.

"It's been better for me this camp," Kendricks added. "I'm excited to keep learning."

And one thing is for sure — Kendricks is looking forward to continuing the battles between the offense and the defense as camp moves along.

"It's going to be great. I'm looking forward to some more," Kendricks said. "I feel like I haven't gotten enough yet, so let's do it."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Why Kellen Moore is Fired Up After 2 Chargers Camp Practices

"First of all, I think it's an awesome set up. It's really, really cool. I love the environment. It's been a lot of fun, it's been good."

news

What was Brandon Staley's Training Camp Message to the Chargers?

"We have a really good football team, and what we have to make sure is that we take the field right every single day with that mindset, to compete at a Super Bowl standard."

news

Why Brandon Staley is Encouraged After Chargers Minicamp

"I was just really appreciative of the entire offseason. The attendance was fantastic, and that says so much about the leadership of our team."

news

Why Sebastian Joseph-Day Compares the Offseason to Baking a Cake

"The offseason is kind of like baking a cake. I know it's a weird analogy, but you can't skip one step."

news

Bolts Defense Focused on Day-By-Day Improvement

"Take it day-by-day, one day at a time. Keep the main things the main things; blocking, tackling and takeaways. Don't get ahead of ourselves."

news

Kellen Moore Praises Early Work from Chargers Offense

"It's really good. I think we take this first lap through OTAs. It's a little bit fast, it's that first lap — there is going to be some stuff that is good, plenty of stuff that we have to clean up."

news

Staley Excited, Encouraged After Day 1 of OTAs

"I really appreciate all these guys being here ... I think it says a lot about the culture that we have. Your culture is your best players and the example that they set."

news

Joseph-Day Touts Chargers Cohesion Heading Into OTAs

"I feel like chemistry is built through trials and tribulations, and I really believe that that really is going to shape us in a way better way moving forward."

news

Bolts Welcome Newcomers for 1st Day of Rookie Minicamp

"We're just going to try and make this a big-time teaching camp for them so that when they get started with the veterans on Monday, they feel like, 'Hey, I'm one of us.'"

news

Chargers OC Kellen Moore Building Early Connection with Coaches, Players

"It's been really good. It's been really fun just being able to collaborate. Obviously, with coaches, initially. Now, that we have the players here, just really starting to build that."

news

Telesco Welcomes Draft Input from Chargers New Coordinators

"The conversations have been really good ... it's a big part of the process to tie everything in together. Those conversations have been great."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.

news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising