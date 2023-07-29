Why Brandon Staley Loves the Starting 5 on the Bolts O-Line

Allen praises Palmer's work ethic

Wide receiver Keenan Allen likes what he's seen from his fellow wide receivers and offense as a whole so far.

The longest-tenured member of the Bolts "feels good" entering Year 11 and had some great early impressions of how the high-flying offense has looked over the first couple of days.

"It feels good. Everything feels good right now," Allen said. "I feel like we're doing pretty good going from where we left off in OTAs. Just trying to put it all together.

"[Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] is definitely opening the playbook up a little bit early in camp and letting [QB] Justin [Herbert] throw it down the field," Allen added.

The Chargers wide receiver core has been one of the more talked about positions on the team, with the team having one of the best groups in the league from top to bottom.

Allen spoke highly of the group, including Joshua Palmer, who enters a big Year 3 following an impressive sophomore campaign.

Palmer's second season saw him step up in a big way and Allen believes that the third-year receiver is motivated.

"He's hungry," Allen said about Palmer. "He can definitely feel that he knows what's going on, he doesn't want to let that diminish what he did last year. He was big for us last year, given when me and Mike [Williams] went down, he became No. 1 for several weeks.

"He's definitely a guy who can step in and play with us, as well," Allen added. "He's definitely going to work hard and do what he can to make sure he's still that guy."

Palmer saw his number be called upon following injuries to Allen and Williams in 2022 — and he produced in a big way with the second-most receiving yards (769) on the team. Although he missed some of the offseason training, Palmer has made his big plays on offense early in camp so far.

And one of the things that sticks out the Allen the most about Palmer is his work ethic, as he pointed to his willingness to always try and improve.

"The way he works, he's still asking me questions and stuff like that," Allen said. "He shows up early to practice; out there working on his routes and getting in-and-out of his breaks before we even start walkthrough.