news

What is Shawne Merriman's Favorite Memory of Being a Charger?

When asked about his favorite memory as a Chargers, Merriman had an immediate answer.
news

Could the AFC West Be the NFL's Most Competitive Division?

The Athletic's Tashan Reed joins "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason and a competitive AFC West.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
audio

Know Your Rivals: Las Vegas Raiders

Chris Hayre is joined by The Athletic's Tashan Reed to discuss a myriad of offseason moves by the Las Vegas Raiders. Reed also shares his thoughts on a competitive AFC West entering the 2021 season.
news

10 Insights: Kenneth Murray Leads Bolts Linebackers in His Second NFL Season

Murray set a Chargers rookie record with 107 tackles in 2020.
news

Get Your Tickets to Chargers Fan Fest!

Join us at SoFi Stadium on August 8th for an incredible day of football, music and much more.
video

Get to Know the Bolts Secondary

Get a rundown of the Chargers secondary prior to the start of Training Camp.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Meet the Guys in the Trenches

Get a rundown of the Chargers defensive line prior to the start of Training Camp.
news

A Conversation With: Joshua Kelley

The running back talks expectations for his second season, the challenges he overcame in year one, what he learned from Justin Herbert, and more.
COMMUNITY

news

Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike

This past Sunday, the Bolts hosted the first Los Angeles Chargers x Nike 11-On event for eight high school football programs throughout Southern California.
gallery

Chargers x Nike '11-On'

The Chargers hosted their first Nike 11-On this past Sunday at Long Beach Poly High School. 8 prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from Head Coach Brandon Staley before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.
video

Susie Spanos and Friends Cook for a Mission

Chargers owner Susie Spanos and Melissa's Produce brought together some very special guests, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Coach Staley, Rashawn Slater, Tim Allen, Jaleel White, Jet Tila and more, for a virtual cooking event to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Family Living Program in Inglewood.
video

Chargers Untold: The Soto Family

After losing their house in a fire, follow the journey of superfan Tayler Soto and his family as they visit SoFi Stadium alongside Antonio Gates and Derwin James.
