Chargers Home | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
What is Shawne Merriman's Favorite Memory of Being a Charger?
Could the AFC West Be the NFL's Most Competitive Division?
Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman
Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
vs 49ers
Preseason Week 2
August 22
4:30 PM PT
vs Cowboys
Week 2
September 19
1:25 PM PT
vs Raiders
Week 4
October 4
5:15 PM PT
vs Browns
Week 5
October 10
1:05 PM PT
vs Patriots
Week 8
October 31
1:05 PM PT
vs Vikings
Week 10
November 14
1:05 PM PT
vs Steelers
Week 11
November 21
5:20 PM PT
vs Giants
Week 14
December 12
1:05 PM PT
vs Chiefs
Week 15
December 16
5:20 PM PT
vs Broncos
Week 17
January 2
1:05 PM PT
THE LATEST
PODCAST VIDEOS
GALLERY
COMMUNITY
Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike
Chargers x Nike '11-On'
The Chargers hosted their first Nike 11-On this past Sunday at Long Beach Poly High School. 8 prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from Head Coach Brandon Staley before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.
Susie Spanos and Friends Cook for a Mission
Chargers owner Susie Spanos and Melissa's Produce brought together some very special guests, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Coach Staley, Rashawn Slater, Tim Allen, Jaleel White, Jet Tila and more, for a virtual cooking event to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Family Living Program in Inglewood.
Chargers Untold: The Soto Family
After losing their house in a fire, follow the journey of superfan Tayler Soto and his family as they visit SoFi Stadium alongside Antonio Gates and Derwin James.