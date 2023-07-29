3 Observations: Palmer, Davis Highlight Highly Competitive Practice

The Bolts have earned a day off.

The Chargers held their third practice of camp Saturday in Costa Mesa, practicing for nearly two hours without pads. The Bolts will be off Sunday before putting the pads on Monday.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Ramping up the intensity

Don't blink at practice.

The Chargers have displayed a high competitive level in all three practices in camp, with Saturday's session being the most intense yet.

That mindset was highlighted by a three-play sequence in full-team drills in which Justin Herbert threw in the direction of Joshua Palmer with Michael Davis in coverage.

Palmer tried to make a one-handed catch on the first rep before Davis knocked the ball away at the last second. Palmer responded by winning on a clean slant route the following play to pick up a sizable gain.

But Davis got the last laugh when he notched another pass breakup as both players tried to high-point the ball near the sideline.

The sequence was the cherry on top of a spirited day in which both sides of the ball won some battles, especially in a 7-on-7 period that focused on third downs.

The defense got the early advantage with Davis once again in tight coverage on Palmer. Eric Kendricks then made sure the next two passes, while completed, were short of the sticks.

Herbert and his teammates then rallied for three straight first downs through the air, with Mike Williams, John Hightower and Donald Parham, Jr., all moving the chains.

It's all exactly what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is looking for this time of year.

"What I've been impressed with is the playmaking on both sides of the ball. It's not been one of those medium, dull training camp environments," Staley said. "You're seeing really good competition. You're seeing plays being made on both sides of the football. I think you've seen the play speed.