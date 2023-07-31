Bolts Start Next Phase of Training Camp in Pads

The start of padded practices serve as a launch point to continue and work on the tackling drills specifically — an area of the game that can't be completely replicated without contact.

And it's an area that can affect the entire defense.

Staley spoke about the tackling aspect now that the pads are on and emphasized it as something that will surely be worked on as camp progresses.

"It's the No. 1 fundamental for defense," Staley said. "What it leads to is, if you're a quality tackling team, you're going to limit all the big plays, the explosions.

"The way the NFL calendar is now, you don't get pads in the springtime, so you don't get to practice it nearly enough as you need to be good at it," Staley added. "What we want to make sure that we do, and it's just a big emphasis in this camp, is to tackle as much as we can — not live to the ground, but we want there to be as much contact as possible.

Staley continued: "Explosive plays, we gave up far too many last season, and tackling was a big part of it. That had a big factor in our run defense, as well. Tackling leads to your special teams and your defense, and it's so fundamental to your team. We're going to make sure that we spend a lot of time on it."

The first day of pads continued the high level of competition that's been displayed for the first couple practices of camp.

There's a long way to go, but it's a good start that the Bolts can continue to build on, according to Staley.

"We're going to continue to make each other better because there's a lot of good competition on both sides of the ball up front," Staley said. "It's going to bring out the best in everybody. This is the first day, we're going to look at this film and say, 'Hey, our pad level wasn't good enough and, hey, our angles weren't good enough, we didn't fit our hands right.' That's where you got to start.