Top Quotes | Bolts Wrap Up 2nd Week of Training Camp

On Sunday's scrimmage:

"It felt a lot like camp out there, it looked like a lot like camp out there, just the healthy competition. Again, we got all of the situations covered. There's a lot of good players on the field, that's what I see. I see the execution in both phases. This is a group that, now, we get to go get ready to play a game against somebody else. We have to transition our training camp now, our phase, to get kind of ready for a game week. I like the way this group is working. They've been very professional. I like the team chemistry and the spirit that we're taking the practice field with. I think we're improving every time out there. That's what's important to us,"

On if the team is 'where' he 'thought the team would be' at this point in camp:

"We are where we expect to be, which is that we want that practice field to be alive, we want there to be the consistency of the playmaking and the competition, overall execution. I think we're developing the depth in special teams, which is so important to your club. We've been able to get a lot of good evaluation out there. With some of these linemen being out on both sides, we've been able to really evaluate them against good people. The preseason is about finding out who that best 53 is, but I like the way this team is coming together. This team cares about each other, you can see it. We're competing the right ways. There are a lot of special players out there. I just think both sides of the ball are making each other better, and that's what I expect."

On the emphasis placed on tackling: