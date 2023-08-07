Top Quotes | Bolts Wrap Up 2nd Week of Training Camp

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their training camp media availability this week:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On Sunday's scrimmage:
"It felt a lot like camp out there, it looked like a lot like camp out there, just the healthy competition. Again, we got all of the situations covered. There's a lot of good players on the field, that's what I see. I see the execution in both phases. This is a group that, now, we get to go get ready to play a game against somebody else. We have to transition our training camp now, our phase, to get kind of ready for a game week. I like the way this group is working. They've been very professional. I like the team chemistry and the spirit that we're taking the practice field with. I think we're improving every time out there. That's what's important to us,"
On if the team is 'where' he 'thought the team would be' at this point in camp:
"We are where we expect to be, which is that we want that practice field to be alive, we want there to be the consistency of the playmaking and the competition, overall execution. I think we're developing the depth in special teams, which is so important to your club. We've been able to get a lot of good evaluation out there. With some of these linemen being out on both sides, we've been able to really evaluate them against good people. The preseason is about finding out who that best 53 is, but I like the way this team is coming together. This team cares about each other, you can see it. We're competing the right ways. There are a lot of special players out there. I just think both sides of the ball are making each other better, and that's what I expect."
On the emphasis placed on tackling:
"It's the No. 1 fundamental for defense. What it leads to is if you're a quality tackling team, you're going to limit all the big plays, the explosions. The way the NFL calendar is now, you don't get pads in the springtime, so you don't get to practice it nearly enough as you need to be good at it. What we want to make sure that we do, and it's just a big emphasis in this camp, is to tackle as much as we can — not live to the ground, but we want there to be as much contact as possible. Explosive plays, we gave up far too many last season, and tackling was a big part of it. That had a big factor in our run defense, as well. Tackling leads to your special teams and your defense, and it's so fundamental to your team. We're going to make sure that we spend a lot of time on it."
Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
On his evaluation of the offense through the first few padded practices:
"It's been awesome. It's just trying to establish the play style and all that sort of stuff. I think the biggest thing, when you get to pads, is that it's a big opportunity for us in the run game and in the [play-] action game. You get dropped back a lot, obviously, when you're not in pads. That's been a big focus for us."
On if he is 'seeing' Herbert 'see the big picture in the passing game':
"Just a big picture thought process by him, I think that has been excellent. Just him understanding the defense, him understanding what we're trying to accomplish with a play call and the different adjustments that he may be able to utilize during a particular play. I think his vision, his presence and his command has been excellent."
Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley
On the first two days of padded practices for the defense:
"I think that the energy has been really good. The fundamentals has been good. The toughness has been good. We're working through some schematics there, but I thought the guys had a really good pace. I think they have digested the first two days of pads very well."
On Asante Samuel, Jr.'s development:
"I think that, with all of our DBs, we try to cross-train them to multiply the roster. We've been doing that for the first two years and we continue to do that now. Zont has played a lot in there [at Star] in the preseason, he has played is a lot in practice, and he plays a lot in there when we've played some certain coverages in the past. We just have to continue to go out there and have him be him, get the ball and be productive and add energy, like does every day."
Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken
On the 'message' for the special teams unit as a whole this year:
"The first thing is that last year was last year, that one is done. We have to go ahead and work back from Day 1, starting with our technique and fundamentals, just try and get it off the ground again and act as if no one knows anything. We're new, everyone's new here. But we want to really stress the technique and fundamentals, but we have to build consistency in what we do. We know what the expectations are and we know what's in front of us. I think we have great players right now on the roster and the depth to go ahead and get that done. We have to make sure that we go out there and we execute."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On Sunday's practice:
"There were ups and downs. There were a lot of things that we can correct. There are some good things that we did, offensively. At the same time, we're going to watch the film either tonight or tomorrow morning. We're going to have to be honest with ourselves and attack the things that we could do better. I thought we moved the ball pretty well late and at the end. We had some drives going. It's part of camp. It's tough going against that defense. They're a really good defense. We see them all the time, they see us all the time. We're doing everything we can to move the ball, we'll be better at it."
On the approach of the offense moving forward in camp:
"I think, as long as you're keeping your focus [on the] main thing and you're detailed on all of those details, I think that's the important thing. If you let it be a distraction, it can be a distraction, but those guys are dialed in. I know we'll have another good week of practice and preparation for this preseason game."
Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack
On mentoring and leading a young player like OLB Tuli Tuipulotu:
"You try not to overwhelm him. There's a lot of different intangibles when it comes to playing on the edge. Knowing that he played at a high level at the college level, I know the game will come to him, but it's going to take some time getting used to playing against guys like [T Rashawn] Slater and [T Trey] Pip [Pipkins]. This is one of those things where he's going to come into his own and you have to let him flourish and not try to do too much coaching."
On the offense:
"Oh man, a lot of different things. A lot of different schemes. They're going to throw a lot of different things at us. There's not too much that I can talk about, but it's been fun and challenging at the same time going against them."
Wide Receiver Mike Williams
On relationship with Herbert and WR Keenan Allen:
"That comes from communication and doing it. I feel like just getting the experience on the field helps that a lot. I know where he's going to put the ball when I'm running downfield, and he knows where I like it. That just comes from getting the reps in and communicating; from his rookie year to now we've grown a lot and we're still looking to build on that.
On Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:
"It's been awesome. He's young, knows how to get us the ball and how to move us all around, getting everyone involved. That's the main thing; defense is sometimes keying in on certain players so you've got to adjust, and he does a good job of putting us in certain spots so the defense can't key on us. That's a big thing."
Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day
On LB Eric Kendricks helping the run defense:
"I think it's just more communication on the calls. Then, the checks and then being able to check it back. He gives you that range because he's a smart player. He's able to see what the offense does. We're able to kind of play that chess game where guys won't be out of sync, guys won't be out of whack. Some guy gets this call, some guy still thinks it's this, you know? He communicates it, again, it's also K9 [Kenneth Murray Jr.]. K9 has also done a wonderful job. They both have done a wonderful job this camp. K9 has really stepped up big time. Then, obviously, [S] Derwin [James Jr.] in the back communicating. He's done an awesome job back there communicating with the secondary. It's been a real positive. Up front, we have our checks. The D-Line controls that stuff. We talk among ourselves. That's another thing. It's been really good. It's been a really productive camp so far. There's still a lot of room to improve. Getting rugged, I love it."
Safety Derwin James, Jr.
On the 'young guys in the secondary':
"They're learning. We're playing against [QB] Justin [Herbert] and those guys so we tell them 'If they make a play on you we're going against a good offense so get back in the huddle.' They're still learning, it the little mistakes but there's a lot of dogs out there for sure."
On the 'competitiveness and energy' throughout camp:
"It definitely feels different, the energy feels different. When you come out here and you're not ready to play you're going to get exposed by the offense. The same thing for them, if they're not ready they're not going to make a play on defense. It's like that every day. You have to come to practice and play every day. It's not just getting through practice, you have to come out here and compete. It's helping us."
Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater
On going against OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in 1-on-1s:
"I take away a lot from those like. Joey and Khalil, they're so smart in the way they play off of O-linemen. Every training camp it's like, if you have just one little mistake in your technique here, they're going to find a way to exploit that. They really keep you honest. The margin for error is so small, I think it really teaches you quickly what you're doing wrong and what you need to fix because once they see something, it's over. They take advantage of it so well."
On if he 'expects' to return to 'All-Pro caliber':
"I definitely want to be like the best version of myself. I think I've improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year. I don't anticipate taking any steps back, that's for sure. The nice thing about this is that it healed up really well, so it shouldn't be an issue."
Cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.
On the defensive chemistry:
"Everybody is running to the ball. Everybody is buying into our culture that we're trying to bring to the team. Everybody just loves being around each other."
On the rookie defenders:
"They're doing great. We have a lot of great corners, linebackers, D-Line. We have a lot of great rookies. I'm excited to see them play in preseason and show their talent. I just can't wait to see them ball. They've been working hard every day. I'm just glad that their dreams are coming true."
Running Back Austin Ekeler
On RBs Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller:
"They've been playing hard. JK surprised me today. He had a pass block on K9 [LB Kenneth Murray Jr.] and got him pretty good. Some energy that I haven't seen in a minute. He's juiced when it comes to pass pro and it came out today. For these guys, I'm really looking forward to seeing this battle. We're all fighting for reps out here. When you have energy in the room, I think it makes us all better. We all know, 'Hey, these guys are these guys are hungry, I'm hungry.' I know that Isaiah [Spiller] is hungry. Guess what? May the best man win. That's how I got to this point. I was sixth string and chipped my way up. I know these guys are coming from my job, and I want them to, and it's for me to prove that I'm supposed to be the starter out here. If they earn reps, then that's an amazing accomplishment for them. I hope they provide it for the team because it's going to take more than just me in the backfield. I know these guys are going to be able to contribute in different ways, in their own way."
Center Corey Linsley
On building an identity in the run game:
"I think that we're talking about it a lot. We're putting a lot of emphasis. Again, only speaking about what's going on right now. I feel like our emphasis on it, the things that we've worked on from [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore], to [Brendan] Nuge [Nugent], to [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun [Sarrett], [Offensive Assistant] Phil [Serchia], down to us. It's all been relayed. It's all been focused on, worked on. We just have to keep that up. We can't have a few good days and then back off, do you know what I mean? We just have to keep it rolling."
