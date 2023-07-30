Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said During the 1st Week of Camp

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their training camp media availability this week:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On his message to the team entering camp and if it is the same as last year:
"Every year is a different year. My message with this group was that we have a really good football team, and what we have to make sure is that we take the field right every single day with that mindset, to compete at a Super Bowl standard. You start in training camp and you build it all the way until your last game. I love coaching this group of guys. Training camp is where the hard work is done, so that's what we're focused on."
On the receiving corps:
"It's a complete receiver group. That's what you're looking for, offensively, is to have a group where they have to defend everybody on the field. [WRs] Josh [Palmer], Keenan [Allen] and Mike [Williams] have done so many good things in this league that we've already seen, they continue to improve. Then, to add somebody like Q [WR Quentin Johnston], with his ability, it makes it exciting. To think about our tight end and running back rooms, we have to take this time in training camp to figure it out. That's what we're going to do, figure it out, but it's certainly the right group to be coaching."
On the first three practices:
"I think that there has been really good competition on both sides of the ball. I think you're seeing really good effort and energy. I think that the execution has been really good. What it has forced both sides of the ball to do is make plays. Both sides have been able to consistently make plays in all three days. Our kicking game work has gotten better all three days. I've been pleased, for sure."
On 'which player has stood out most through the first week of camp':
"What I've been impressed with is the playmaking on both sides of the ball. It's not been one of those medium, dull training camp environments. You're seeing really good competition. You're seeing plays being made on both sides of the football. I think you've seen the play speed. If you're a fan out there, I think you can appreciate that through three days, that both sides of the ball have been making plays. That's what you want, you want your team playing with that type of confidence. That's what we're trying to create here is that confidence through the competition. I've been impressed with that on both sides of the ball, so far."
Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
On if the objective is to 'open up' the offense:
"Certainly, it's something that we've talked about with the availability of the receivers and what we have on offense. We're really excited about exploring that. I think [QB] Justin Herbert has done a phenomenal job the first couple of days of just giving ourselves those opportunities."
On the role of RB Austin Ekeler:
"Austin has been awesome. Such a fun player and does such a good job for our offense, as far as bringing the energy, bringing the juice. He has a great presence to him; it's been so much fun to be around him. Certainly, the run game is a big part of this thing, if we have the ability to run the football and have a threat there, so many other things come off of that. It's something that we're focusing on throughout this training camp, especially once when we get into pads, we can finally get into the run game. OTAs, it's not set up that way, you can't get much run game out of that, so this is finally our chance to do it."
On evaluation once the team puts pads on:
"I think it's a huge aspect. At the end of the day, that's how our game is played. The offseason is structured how it is, which is for the longevity of players and all of that sort of stuff, which makes total sense, but there is an element we've got to get into pads and go through that process."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On the Chargers organization being where he wants to be:
"I think the Spanos Family has done such a great job of dedicating themselves to this team. They're willing and going to do anything possible to win. I'm so thankful for them and everything that they've invested into us as players. They've taken incredible care for us. The locker room that we have in there, the culture that we've built with [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley, I'm super proud to be part of it."
On his leadership role:
"I think that's kind of the role of the quarterback, is to have that big responsibility. I look forward to that challenge. I've grown each year. I've gotten better at that. There is still room for improvement, but I'm going to be the best quarterback, teammate, whatever the team needs me to be. I'm up to the challenge and willing to do it."
Safety Derwin James, Jr.
On having CB J.C. Jackson back on the field:
"It felt good, he even had a play against [WR] Keenan Allen today. Just getting that confidence back out there. For him to be out there day one just speaks a lot to how hard he's been working in the offseason trying to get back out there. I just told him to take it day-by-day, he's going to make plays."
On challenges and differences playing against the offense of Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:
"I'm just excited, like I said a lot of guys over there are confident. Justin Herbert is getting the ball. If you see our receivers, they're tall. We've got a lot of speed over there, and our line is good too. Just having all those weapons, just getting the ball into the play-makers hands, and with Kellen Moore calling plays. I feel like we're going to do a great job."
Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
On the connection with QB Justin Herbert:
"It's what it looks like. We work hard, man. It's what we do. He's a great passer. I play receiver pretty well [laughter], you put those two together and you've got a pretty good little combo. The other guys we have [WR] Mike [Williams], [WR] Joshua [Palmer], the new additions, Q [WR Quentin Johnston]. We have some good stuff."
On Kellen Moore's personality:
"Quarterback. He's a guy that understands the game. He's player friendly. He lets us be free and whatever we feel. Obviously, with Herbert, he's a pass it downfield guy, so if that's what he wants to do that's what we're going to do. He's a calm guy. He's not tripping too much, probably never seen him yell. I don't think he can get mad [laughter]. Good guy."
Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa
On the atmosphere at camp so far:
"It's exciting. I think everybody is just excited to get out here and compete. A lot of the young guys, I feel, are competing really hard. I love the group that we have in the EDGE room. I feel like there's not one guy that couldn't make the team if they do their best out there with the opportunities that they have. I know [OLB] Khalil [Mack] feels a lot better and I'm feeling a lot better than this time last year. It's just exciting to be out here. I'm just trying to make the most of it every day. I know I'm in year eight. I can't believe it already. I probably feel a lot older than I actually am. My goal is just to really try to enjoy every day and not look ahead. Just take it one day at a time. I think, so far, it's been a great couple of days."
On OLB Khalil Mack:
"I'm probably as close with him as anybody I've ever played with. He's like a big brother, in a way. Having a guy that's an elite player kind of complements me differently. We obviously have our different styles, but just as a friend and as a person, I'm really happy to have him on the team. I've said that a bunch of times already, but we all know the player that he can be and the player he is. After dealing with his foot surgery last year, he's coming out flying, feeling great. We both have put some weight on, so we're both feeling good. I think, just as camp goes on, the chemistry will grow stronger and stronger. By the first week, I think we'll be out there to dominate again."
Linebacker Eric Kendricks
On lining up with the defensive personnel:
"It's a blessing, for sure. Me and K9 [LB Kenneth Murray Jr.] have been working really well together. It's been really good playing with him. I feel like we're feeding off each other. We're going to continue to get better with our non-verbal communication throughout camp, as well as the safeties when they rotate. Our disguises and things like that. The next level, that's what we've got to get to."
On what Murray is capable of:
"The sky is the limit. I really don't think I've seen a linebacker that's just built like him and capable of doing the things that he's able to do behind the ball, and also in pass rush and stuff like that. He's very versatile. He can cover receivers one-on-one. He has that speed to go downfield with them. He's a really good player and he's really smart. I think going forward, him being 24-years old and having a couple of years under his belt, those years matter. Those years of experience. He's seen a lot of football out here in the NFL, now. He recognizes things just how I recognize them. Going forward, we're going to have to use that to our advantage and take advantage of the fact that we play with instincts as linebacker. Sometimes, we have to fall [back] on those instincts. We have to do our job, but when it comes time for our instincts to take play, I feel like there are very few people on the field that can match up with him."
Running Back Austin Ekeler
On Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and how he sees the offense 'playing out' for him:
"I see it playing out as an amazing opportunity for not only myself, but for this team. Obviously, Kellen Moore has had a lot of success. He's attempting to bring that to us with our chemistry of who we have. We have some great players. I just talked to him after practice today and I was like, 'Man, I'm excited.' We were making plays, guys were flying around, we were having fun. Guys are healthy right now, so there's this energy feel to it. [QB] Justin [Herbert] is balling out these first couple of days. He got his big contract. We're going in the right direction. I feel so good about where we're going in the right direction. I feel so good about where we're going. Kellen coming in and meshing it all together, we'll see, time tells. Coaches really don't get judged in the preseason, they get judged during the season, as we all do. It's a little bit different, we still have to make the team and stuff like that, if you're a rookie or still trying to establish yourself. We'll see how it plays out. I'm looking forward to that."
