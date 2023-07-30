Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said During the 1st Week of Camp

On his message to the team entering camp and if it is the same as last year:

"Every year is a different year. My message with this group was that we have a really good football team, and what we have to make sure is that we take the field right every single day with that mindset, to compete at a Super Bowl standard. You start in training camp and you build it all the way until your last game. I love coaching this group of guys. Training camp is where the hard work is done, so that's what we're focused on."

On the receiving corps:

"It's a complete receiver group. That's what you're looking for, offensively, is to have a group where they have to defend everybody on the field. [WRs] Josh [Palmer], Keenan [Allen] and Mike [Williams] have done so many good things in this league that we've already seen, they continue to improve. Then, to add somebody like Q [WR Quentin Johnston], with his ability, it makes it exciting. To think about our tight end and running back rooms, we have to take this time in training camp to figure it out. That's what we're going to do, figure it out, but it's certainly the right group to be coaching."

On the first three practices:

"I think that there has been really good competition on both sides of the ball. I think you're seeing really good effort and energy. I think that the execution has been really good. What it has forced both sides of the ball to do is make plays. Both sides have been able to consistently make plays in all three days. Our kicking game work has gotten better all three days. I've been pleased, for sure."

On 'which player has stood out most through the first week of camp':