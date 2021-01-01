Los Angeles Chargers News

LATEST NEWS

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

December Football Starts in Cincinnati

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 13 of 2021.
news

Week 13: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 13 of 2021.
Former Ohio State edge rushers Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries.
news

10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Former Ohio State edge rushers Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries.
A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals as we head into Week 13 of the 2021 season.
news

Week 13 Injury Report | Chargers at Bengals

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals as we head into Week 13 of the 2021 season.

What Are the Cincinnati Bengals Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and more in the lead up to the Week 13 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Game Picks: Chargers or Bengals? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 matchup between the Chargers and the Bengals.

Previa del Juego: Chargers at Bengals

4 cosas a tomar en cuenta en la visita de Chargers a Cincinnati.

Three Takeaways: How Did Austin Ekeler's Mindset as a Rookie Shape Him as a Player Today?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLVII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Bengals in Week 13?

Read what Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi, and Brandon Staley had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 13 game vs. Cincinnati.

DJ's Mailbag: What Made Justin Herbert a Special Player Coming Out of College?

Each week during the 2021 season, Daniel Jeremiah answers your questions!

Why Has the Showdown Between the Chargers and Bengals Been Circled Since Spring?

Kelsey Conway of The Enquirer joined Playmakers to break down this key AFC matchup in Week 13.

Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Preparing for A Crucial Stretch of December Football?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and Derwin James Jr. had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Bengals Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Balancing Perspective Heading into Week 13?

Here's what Brandon Staley and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conferences.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
More News
Advertising

TRANSACTIONS

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
More Transaction News
elwood-headshot2

Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter
hayre-headshot

Chris Hayre

Team Reporter
Advertising