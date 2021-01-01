Los Angeles Chargers News
December Football Starts in Cincinnati
Week 13: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert
10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati
TRANSACTIONS
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.