3 Observations: J.C. Jackson Highlights Bolts 1st Day of Camp

Chargers Training Camp is off and running.

The Bolts held their first camp session Wednesday in Costa Mesa, practicing for nearly two hours without pads.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Jackson on the field for Day 1

J.C. Jackson's presence of the field was a jolt to the Bolts on Day 1 of camp.

It was only nine months ago that the Chargers cornerback suffered a catastrophic knee injury when he tore his patellar tendon in Week 7 against Seattle.

But Jackson worked as hard as ever in his rehab, especially over the past few months, to be able to participate on the first day of camp.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley credited Jackson's immense hard work — and the aid of the Chargers multi-layered sports performance staff — for No. 27 being ready to go on July 26.

"You saw him out there, I think that that says so much about him," Staley said. "[Director of Player Health, Wellness and Performance] Marco Zucconi and [Head Athletic Trainer] Sal Lopez, our training staff, that group of people -- [Director of Sports Performance] Anthony Lomando and [Head Strength and Conditioning Coach] Jonathan Brooks -- it took a village to bring this guy back. For him to go out there today and compete, it says so much about J.C. and our team."

Jackson's teammates were also fired up to have him on the field.

"He knew the expectations on him," said Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr. "He's a guy that's hard on himself day in and day out. I see it every day.

"Every day he got better," James said. "He wouldn't be able to be out here day one if he wasn't working. That's just credit to him."

Jackson made his presence felt right away, too, with perhaps the play of the day defensively with a pass breakup against Keenan Allen.