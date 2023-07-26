Justin Herbert Reacts to New Contract: 'I've Never Wanted to be Anywhere Else'

Herbert knows that the onus now falls on him to help lead the Chargers to their first title in team history.

"I have so much respect for those guys [Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts and former QB Philip Rivers]," Herbert said. "Growing up, watching them and being a fan of them, I know how important that role is to the team.

"Those two were class acts and about as good as it gets on and off the field," Herbert added. "I'll do my best to uphold that legacy and make sure that I'm honoring the Chargers legacy."

The Chargers let it be known this week with the contract they handed out that they believe Herbert can be that guy.

"Earning this contract can be explained by how much he loves the game and how much he cares about improving," Staley said. "Where he started as a high school player is not where he is right now. Where he started at Oregon is not where he is right now. Where he started in the NFL is not where he is right now.

"He just pours into it. [People] have heard me say it, he's just at the beginning," Staley added. "There's so much in front of him. The thing about him is that he is wired for the work, he is up for it. He loves it. I'm really glad that we have him."

And Herbert made it clear Wednesday that he's ready to carry that mantle of being the face of a franchise on his shoulders for years to come.

"I think that's kind of the role of the quarterback, is to have that big responsibility," Herbert said. "I look forward to that challenge. I've grown each year. I've gotten better at that.