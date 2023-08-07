What We Learned From the 2nd Week of Chargers Camp

The second week of Chargers Training Camp is in the rearview mirror, as the Bolts are now halfway through camp.

The team held a scrimmage Sunday night and are off Monday before more practices later in the week. The Chargers are at the Rams in the first preseason game Saturday evening at SoFi Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the second week of camp:

1. The competition has been elite

You want to know the sign of a good team?

It's when both sides of the ball repeatedly make plays and neither unit is able to dominate for a long stretch in camp.

That's been the exact recipe so far in camp, as the Bolts offense will shine one day before the defense responds and is the winner at the next practice.

"We are where we expect to be, which is that we want that practice field to be alive, we want there to be the consistency of the playmaking and the competition, overall execution," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said. "I think we're developing the depth in special teams, which is so important to your club. We've been able to get a lot of good evaluation out there.

"With some of these linemen being out on both sides, we've been able to really evaluate them against good people. The preseason is about finding out who that best 53 is, but I like the way this team is coming together," Staley added. "This team cares about each other, you can see it. We're competing the right ways. There are a lot of special players out there. I just think both sides of the ball are making each other better, and that's what I expect."

The Chargers ended almost every practice this week with a 2-minute drill as both units had their share of big plays.

The Bolts red-zone defense denied the offense a score Thursday, only to have the offense fire back Friday when Justin Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for a 30-yard touchdown in the final minute.

Then it was the defense who shut the door on a 2-minute drive Saturday when Kenneth Murray, Jr., and Alohi Gilman put a stop to a pair of end-of-half scenarios with interceptions.

And although the defense had the upper hand early in Sunday night's scrimmage, the offense rallied back late for end the session on a strong note.

All in all, both sides have had their ups and downs in camp, and it's simply because the competition level is at an all-time high.

"Whether it's 1-on-1s, 7-on-7, team periods, these guys have been getting after it," said quarterback Justin Herbert. "I think that's great because we're pushing each other.