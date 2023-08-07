3 Observations: Chargers Defense Triumphs in Night Scrimmage

The Chargers are officially halfway through training camp.

The Bolts held their annual night scrimmage Sunday in front of a packed house at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and will now have an off day Monday.

Here are three observations from tonight's practice:

1. Defense is stout early

If the Bolts defense was looking for a fast start, they got that and then some Sunday night.

The first half-dozen team periods were clearly won by the defense as the unit swarmed the field with sacks, run stops and a takeaway.

"Started fast, I felt a lot of energy. It felt that way it's supposed to feel," said safety Derwin James, Jr.

The first series ended with a punt after Kenneth Murray, Jr., raced into the backfield for a would-be sack. The second drive was much the same, although this time it was a sack from Khalil Mack that whistled the play dead.

The Bolts offense did move the chains on their third drive, but a pair of sacks from Morgan Fox (on second and fourth down) ended the sequence near midfield.

Easton Stick's unit took the field but that drive lasted just three plays before Mark Webb, Jr., hauled in a pick-6 and sped 40 yards the other way.

Justin Herbert's group then got back on the field, but a fourth-down try came up short after a tipped pass was intercepted by Alohi Gilman.

Herbert's group then got another chance to create some momentum, but a third-down sack from Nick Williams ended the series.

Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu was also among the standouts on defense with a pair of sacks, but it should be noted that tackles Rashawn Slater and Zack Bailey did not practice while Trey Pipkins III worked in just one team period.