Albert Breer: Chargers are Capable of Breaking Through in 2023

What's your view of Justin Herbert going into Year 4?

"I think he came into the league a little raw, honestly. Because he played well so quickly, I think people forget that. He's already been with three offensive coordinators, two head coaches, he's seen a lot, been through a lot. I think he's right up there at the top of the league as far as talent goes. I think it's going to be interesting to see whether or not Kellen Moore is the right guy to bring it all together for him because I think, at least the way they feel out there and the way it looks on paper where Kellen's offense demands a defense to defend every player on the field, he should be the right guy. He should unlock maybe a different level in Herbert's game and allow him to use the full breath of his talent. I think he's right there at the top of the league as far as talent goes, but again I still kind of put him in the category where he's, just like kind of parallel where the team is, chasing to get into that [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, [Josh] Allen category."

What does the defense need to do to be consistent?