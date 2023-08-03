Don Coryell: A Chargers Legend Lands in Canton

"Don Coryell has had a tremendous influence on the game we know and love today," said Dean Spanos, Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board. "Whether it was through the coaches he mentored, the players he taught and led, the offenses he orchestrated or the defenses that were created to stop his offenses, today's NFL is a direct reflection of Don's mind and imagination.

"While it's obviously been a long time coming, we're grateful that his family, as well as the players he meant so much to, are now officially able to welcome him to his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and celebrate his legacy," Spanos added.

Even as the NFL has evolved into a passing league, the numbers produced by "Air Coryell" offenses are staggering decades later.

"Simply put, Air Coryell changed the game on both sides of the ball," Fouts said. "One cannot write the history of the National Football League without the contributions of Coach Coryell."

Known for a high-octane passing offense that put immense pressure on opposing defenses, Coryell's Chargers led the NFL in passing for a league-record six consecutive seasons (1978-1983) and again in 1985.

Fouts led the NFL in passing yards for four straight seasons (1979-1982) and became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons (1979-1981).

Coryell's explosive aerial attack helped three of his key offensive playmakers — Fouts, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow — get enshrined in Canton due to the careers they had under Coryell.

All of them know their own gold jackets wouldn't be possible without the brilliance of Coryell.

"Don changed the game of football as we know it," said Joiner, who tallied three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Bolts from 1979-1981. "He had an impact on both sides of the ball with his innovative and groundbreaking offenses. One only needs to look back to Don to see how offenses have developed since he came into the league. His explosive passing game changed the face of defenses.

"Opposing teams had to bring in extra defensive backs to try and slow down his pass offense resulting in the nickel defense and the dime defense," Joiner continued. "Somebody who can force other teams to play those kinds of defenses should be in the Hall of Fame.