A Conversation With: Chargers DL Morgan Fox

You set a career high with 6.5 sacks last year. Are you a guy who sets preseason goals on sacks or things like that?

"You know, I think everyone does. I try to set them really high so that if you get close then it's still a good year. But at the end of the day, the goal is to try to get to the last game and be the last team standing. That's the macro goal, but the micro goals are you personally and what you can do."

How much time do you spend around Joey Bosa and Khalil Mackl trying to pick up pass-rushing moves?

"I try to pick everyone's brain. I tell young guys all the time that the best thing to be in this league is Frankenstein because you can learn from everyone. I learn stuff from Khalil and Joey all the time. I still call Aaron [Donald] and see what I can get out of him. I watch a lot of guys every week, too. What is Cam Heyward doing? I'll watch Grady Jarrett, just anyone I can learn from. Just anything I can do to get better."

Your position coach, Jay Rodgers, had some praise for you this offseason. What do you like about him as your position coach?

"He does drills that work. Everything we do in practice is applicable to a game and it gets everyone better. He just knows football. You always feel so prepared going into games so having him to lean on is huge."

Final one, what is the potential of the 2023 Chargers defense?