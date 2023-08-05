How Joshua Palmer is Strengthening His Connection With Justin Herbert

A new year for special teams

The Chargers special teams unit became not only a consistent factor of the 2022 season, but one of the strongest groups in the entire league.

However it's now 2023, and Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken's message to his team is straightforward — it's a new year.

"The first thing is that last year was last year, that one is done," Ficken said. "We have to go ahead and work back from Day 1, starting with our technique and fundamentals, just try and get it off the ground again and act as if no one knows anything.

"We're new, everyone's new here," Ficken added. "But we want to really stress the technique and fundamentals, but we have to build consistency in what we do. We know what the expectations are and we know what's in front of us.

Ficken continued: "I think we have great players right now on the roster and the depth to go ahead and get that done. We have to make sure that we go out there and we execute."

The special teams unit has been a full go in camp so far, getting in a variety of work in both kickoff and punt coverage — an area that the team exceled in last year.

Ficken has been pleased with the unit, as he looks forward to big upcoming events where he will be able to evaluate the team even more.

"With camp, it's been great seeing these guys compete, run around a little bit and be out there in front of these fans," Ficken said. "It's been a lot of fun so far, but excited for tomorrow and the scrimmage, leading up to the Rams when we play them next week."

There is a lot of onboarding on special teams each year with rookies and new players coming in, and that's where a veteran like long snapper Josh Harris is crucial.

Harris, like Ficken, is entering his second season with the Bolts. Ficken praised Harris for what he brings to the table, as he has served as a consistent, steady hand not only for special teams, but for the team itself.

"Josh is phenomenal for our group," Ficken said. "That's not just special teams or specialists, he's phenomenal for our team. He's a leader, that's the big draw for us going to get him. I take my hat off to [General Manager] Tom [Telesco] and [Executive VP of Football Operations/Player Finance] Ed [McGuire] for going and actively pursuing him.