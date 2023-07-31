3 Observations: Chargers Young DBs Shine on 1st Day of Pads 

2. Young DBs show growth

The Bolts have lauded their cornerback depth this offseason, and it was on full display Monday.

Leonard was among Monday's standouts as he flashed nearly every time the ball was thrown his way.

The second-year cornerback forced back-to-back incompletions in the red zone before denying Johnston a deep pass in full-team drills.

He then came back on the final play of practice and denied the offense a touchdown in the end zone.

Staley said Leonard has been making progress defensively after being a special teams ace as a rookie.

"That's an area that we've really focused on. He has really good speed. He has good size," Staley said. "I think playing with his back to the ball and identifying his press fundamentals, because he has a lot of good traits to work with.

"As you guys know, he made a really big impact on our team on special teams. Now, we see him as a guy that, at corner, we can continue to develop," Staley added. 'As you guys see out there, to defend this group of receivers that we have to defend, especially down in the red area, it's going to make everybody better."

A pair of other young defensive backs also fared well on Monday.