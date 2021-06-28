Chargers Training Camp | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2021 TRAINING CAMP

Training Camp is here! Secure your tickets to a 2021 Training Camp Practice at Jack Hammett Park in Costa Mesa. Be there live to watch new head coach Brandon Staley get the team ready for an exciting 2021 season!

There will be 17 practices, see the schedule and get FREE tickets by clicking the button below. Capacity is limited.

Join us at SoFi Stadium on Aug 8 for an incredible day of football, music and much more. Fan Fest will begin with ALT 98.7's "COME OUT AND PLAY" – A FREE show with The Offspring and The Maine. After the concert, head to the seating bowl to watch your Chargers take the field of SoFi Stadium. This will be the first time that fans will be in SoFi Stadium while the team is on the field.

SCHEDULE

Practice #5 - 1st Day of Pads Monday, August 2 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #6 Tuesday, August 3 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #7 Wednesday, August 4 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #8 Friday, August 6 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #9 Saturday, August 7 9:00 AM SOLD OUT
Practice #10 - Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium Sunday, August 8 3:30 PM LEARN MORE
Practice #11 Tuesday, August 10 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #12 Wednesday, August 11 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #13 Thursday, August 12 9:00 AM GET TICKETS
Practice #14 Monday, August 16 2:00 PM GET TICKETS
Practice #15 Tuesday, August 17 2:00 PM GET TICKETS
Practice #16 - Chargers and 49ers Joint Practice Thursday, August 19 9:00 AM SOLD OUT
Practice #17 - Chargers and 49ers Joint Practice Friday, August 20 9:00 AM SOLD OUT

ALL ATTENDEES MUST ATTEST AND ARE AGREEING BY ENTERING TRAINING CAMP THAT:

  • Vaccination against COVID-19 has been completed at least 14 days prior to the first day attending Training Camp OR
  • If not fully vaccinated a negative COVID-19 test result has been received within 72 hours of attending the Camp and if taking a PCR test or 24 hours if taking an antigen test AND
  • A mask will be worn while attending Camp.

Please Note:

  • There will be no on-site testing. Please schedule accordingly to allow receipt of your test result, within 72 hours of your first day attending the Camp.
  • If you are unable to verbally attest to vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result you will not be permitted to attend the Camp and your ticket may be forfeited.
  • If you had COVID within the last 90 days, and you are past your CDC recommended isolation period of 10 days and your symptoms have significantly improved, you may enter Camp.
  • Per CDPH guidelines, fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.
  • Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask outdoors when unable to socially distance and are required to wear a mask when indoors at all times.
TRAINING CAMP FAQ

Team Store

Select Chargers merchandise will be available for purchase at our Training Camp store. All proceeds will benefit the Chargers Impact Fund. The Fund is committed to helping families thrive.

The store will be open from 8:00AM – 11:00AM on practice days only. Shoppers must have a ticket to attend practice.

All transactions will be CASHLESS. Sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Cameras/Video Recording Devices

Guests are permitted to bring cameras to practice provided photos taken are intended for personal use only. NO video recorders will be allowed. No long lens photography is permitted. The taping of any practice footage is prohibited. Any use of video or still photography for commercial use must be pre-approved by the Public Relations Department.

Animals

Only service animals, defined as a dog (or miniature horse) trained to do work, or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, are allowed. All other animals or pets are not allowed at the practice facility or parking lot. The handler is responsible for cleaning up after the service animal. Only qualified security staff should engage fans regarding their service animal. Please see Bill Stetson or Dave Johnson regarding any service animal issues.

Lost & Found

Fans inquiring about lost items should be directed to the nearest Chargers Security personnel. If you find, or are presented with an unattended item, record the location where it was found and turn the item over to Chargers Security. If you are unsure of the safety of an unattended item, please contact the nearest member of team security.

Smoking/Vaping

Smoking/Vaping is prohibited in all areas of the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, including the seating area and adjacent areas of the practice field.

General Ticket Information

If guests are inquiring about 2021 season tickets, please direct them to a Legends Sales Representative (located in the merchandise tent) at Training Camp or they may call 877 CHARGERS(242-7437) Ext 1.

For single game tickets, click here.

ADA Information

  • Parking: There are ADA spaces in the lot reserved for individuals with a properly issued disabled parking permit.
  • Entrance: Persons with disabilities should enter at the main entrance. Those who require special assistance for accessing the area should ask the gate supervisor with Chargers Security to radio for a cart to assist them.
  • Seating: Accessible ramps are in the front of both bleacher sections for individuals with wheelchairs or semi-ambulatory seating. A plastic folding chair can be provided.
  • Restrooms: An ADA compliant restroom is provided in all portable restroom locations. Use of practice facility restrooms is always restricted to the public.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited from entering the practice facility:

  • Alcohol
  • Video Cameras
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Chains
  • Stun guns
  • Mace & Pepper Spray
  • Water Guns
  • Fireworks
  • Frisbees
  • Sports Balls
  • Beach Balls or other inflatable objects
  • Laser Pointers
  • Flammable Objects
  • Musical Instruments or Noise-making Devices
  • Boomerangs

DIRECTIONS & PARKING

Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking is available at Costa Mesa High School and at Orange Coast College for $10. Pay with cash or using the Passport app (25 cent service charge). All proceeds will benefit the Chargers Impact Fund. The Fund is committed to helping families thrive in and around Los Angeles. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

MOBILE TICKETING GUIDE

How do I access mobile tickets?

You can view your mobile ticket(s) including parking passes by using the web browser on your phone to log into Chargers Account Manager on Chargers.com/am. You can also use the Chargers app under the Tickets tab to log into Account Manager. Please make sure to use same email address that is on your season ticket member account, or the email address that was used to obtain your tickets.

You can download the Chargers app on your iPhone here or on your Android here. Once logged into your account, select the event you would like to manage, and then click "View Barcode" to display your mobile ticket which will be scanned in for entry into SoFi Stadium. We highly encourage fans to save your mobile tickets to your wallet before arriving at SoFi Stadium.

What type of phone or mobile device do I need to use mobile tickets?

Any smartphone or mobile device that has internet capabilities and can access the Account Manager can be used to access mobile tickets.

Can I forward tickets to friends or family?

Yes. Mobile tickets can be transferred to friends or family by first logging into your Chargers Account Manager and following the full transfer instructions. Click Here to view our transfer guide. Recipients of tickets will be required to log into their Chargers Account or create an account of their own to complete the transfer process. Once the recipient logs in or creates their Chargers Account and completes the ticket transfer, they can use the Chargers app or the web browser on their phone to visit Chargers.com/am to access their tickets and enter SoFi Stadium.

Can I cancel a ticket transfer?

If the tickets have not been accepted by the recipient, the sender can cancel the ticket transfer and reclaim the tickets. Once the tickets have been accepted, you no longer have access to them.

Pursuant to our ticket policy, the Chargers reserve all rights on the mechanisms or format of ticket delivery or use, including the use of a mobile-only platform. If tickets are not accepted by the start of the event they will return to the sender.

Can I print my tickets or take a screenshot of the ticket?

As part of our ticket policy, screenshots will not be permitted for entry. Additionally, mobile tickets may only be transferred or forwarded electronically through the Chargers Account Manager. Mobile tickets cannot be transferred as a PDF using any other form of delivery and neither PDF printouts nor on-screen PDF tickets will be allowed for entrance into the game.

What if I don't have a smartphone? How do I access my tickets?

All tickets are mobile only and can only be managed through your Chargers Account Manager. Don't have a smartphone? You can utilize another member of your party's smart phone to present your ticket or pass.

How do I know which gate is closet to my seats?

Your mobile ticket will indicate the gate that is nearest to your seats. You can view our stadium map and entry points by clicking here.

Having trouble accessing my mobile tickets. What do I do?

If you have any trouble with your tickets please dial 1 877-CHARGERS opt. 2 to speak with a Chargers representative or email guest.services@chargers.nfl.com.

