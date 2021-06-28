How do I access mobile tickets?

You can view your mobile ticket(s) including parking passes by using the web browser on your phone to log into Chargers Account Manager on Chargers.com/am. You can also use the Chargers app under the Tickets tab to log into Account Manager. Please make sure to use same email address that is on your season ticket member account, or the email address that was used to obtain your tickets.

You can download the Chargers app on your iPhone here or on your Android here. Once logged into your account, select the event you would like to manage, and then click "View Barcode" to display your mobile ticket which will be scanned in for entry into SoFi Stadium. We highly encourage fans to save your mobile tickets to your wallet before arriving at SoFi Stadium.

What type of phone or mobile device do I need to use mobile tickets?

Any smartphone or mobile device that has internet capabilities and can access the Account Manager can be used to access mobile tickets.

Can I forward tickets to friends or family?

Yes. Mobile tickets can be transferred to friends or family by first logging into your Chargers Account Manager and following the full transfer instructions. Click Here to view our transfer guide. Recipients of tickets will be required to log into their Chargers Account or create an account of their own to complete the transfer process. Once the recipient logs in or creates their Chargers Account and completes the ticket transfer, they can use the Chargers app or the web browser on their phone to visit Chargers.com/am to access their tickets and enter SoFi Stadium.

Can I cancel a ticket transfer?

If the tickets have not been accepted by the recipient, the sender can cancel the ticket transfer and reclaim the tickets. Once the tickets have been accepted, you no longer have access to them.

Pursuant to our ticket policy, the Chargers reserve all rights on the mechanisms or format of ticket delivery or use, including the use of a mobile-only platform. If tickets are not accepted by the start of the event they will return to the sender.

Can I print my tickets or take a screenshot of the ticket?

As part of our ticket policy, screenshots will not be permitted for entry. Additionally, mobile tickets may only be transferred or forwarded electronically through the Chargers Account Manager. Mobile tickets cannot be transferred as a PDF using any other form of delivery and neither PDF printouts nor on-screen PDF tickets will be allowed for entrance into the game.

What if I don't have a smartphone? How do I access my tickets?

All tickets are mobile only and can only be managed through your Chargers Account Manager. Don't have a smartphone? You can utilize another member of your party's smart phone to present your ticket or pass.

How do I know which gate is closet to my seats?

Your mobile ticket will indicate the gate that is nearest to your seats. You can view our stadium map and entry points by clicking here.

Having trouble accessing my mobile tickets. What do I do?

If you have any trouble with your tickets please dial 1 877-CHARGERS opt. 2 to speak with a Chargers representative or email guest.services@chargers.nfl.com.