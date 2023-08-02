Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

Aug 01, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

100

Justin Herbert just set a new mark on the list of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023.

The Chargers star quarterback came in at No. 32 in this year's edition, the highest ranking in his career so far. Herbert has now appeared on the list each of his three years following his rookie season.

And it's for a good reason, too.

Herbert has played at a high level and improved every year in the league — just like he's improved on the Top 100 list every season so far.

His ability to do just about anything under center places him among the NFL's best, earning high regards from some of the league's best defenders that have gone up against him.

"I think he's probably the most talented quarterback in the league," 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said. "He rolls left or right and then just turns and chucks it across the field, which is usually a no-no. But when you're Justin Herbert it works out."

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett added: "He has no problem making any throw inside of the pocket or outside the pocket. He's taller than pretty much anyone who's blocking for him or anyone who's trying to defend against him. He's taller than you think he is. I'm thinking he's going to be like 6'3, 6'4, that man is like 6'6, 6'6 1/2. It's no way I should be staring up at the quarterback like this."

Photos: Best of Justin Herbert's Offseason

Take a look at some of the best shots of Justin Herbert's 2023 offseason

Los Angeles Chargers players arrive for Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players arrive for Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
8 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
9 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
10 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
11 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
12 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
13 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers host the fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
28 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers host the fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers host the fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
29 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers host the fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4339
42 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4293
43 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0990
44 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4271
45 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0998
46 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4567
47 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4606
48 / 71
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 71

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Herbert's play during his first three seasons in the league speak for themselves, as he's etched himself into a variety of record books. And in 2022, he put up quite a season as well, finishing 4,739 passing yards — second-most in the NFL.

Not to mention his elite physical traits, which has grabbed the attention of not only the NFL world throughout the beginning of his career but of his quarterback counterparts as well.

"I mean you watch him, the throws he makes some of them are just silly," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. "He makes some of these miraculous throws, but to him it looks normal.

"He's got all tools. He can run, he can pass, he's smart," Smith later added.

Herbert might just be heading into his fourth season, but what he's shown so far is something one player compared to a future Hall of Famer.

"He's going to be a guy who's always in that MVP race just because his talent-wise, his arm strength, his awareness," Giants edge rusher and former Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux said. "He's almost like Aaron Rodgers.

"I give him that Aaron Rodgers in his prime comparison because he can control a team," Thibodeaux added. "As long as you have Justin Herbert, you have a chance to win."

Pads Go on at Chargers Camp

Check out the best photos from the fourth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
108 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
109 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
110 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
111 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
112 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
113 / 113

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Herbert wasn't the only member of the Chargers to make the list Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack made the list for the first time since 2021, coming in at No. 38.

Mack bounced back in a big way in 2022 following a foot injury that plagued his 2021 season. The veteran edge rusher spent most of the season as the main focal point of opposing offensive lines and still managed to finish with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

What Mack was able to do last season is not a surprise to those familiar with him. Throughout his career he's been able to be dominant in every way, making him one of the toughest to block on the edge.

"Stud. How do you want to be beat?" former Bears teammate Akiem Hicks said. "Do you want strength, do you want speed some dynamic move on the outside where he's spinning and coming back?

"Also spend as many blockers as you want," Hicks added. "I saw that several times in my time with him in Chicago."

The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack is entering his 10th season in the league and has seen just about everything from opposing offensive lines while still producing at a high level.

And his counterparts believe one of the things that sets him apart is his feel for the game, as he's able to bring it when he's most needed.

"He's a special player, he's been doing it for a long time," Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby said. "And he's just got a low center of gravity, he's like a big pitbull out there.

"And he's just got that dog to him where when he's really like, 'Alright, I need to make a play', he's going to forklift somebody off their feet and go make a play," Crosby added.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert Again Tabbed as Tier 1 QB in The Athletic's Rankings

The Chargers franchise quarterback was one of just five players who earned the highest distinction from their peers around the league

news

Joey Bosa Makes NFL's Top 100 List for 7th Straight Year

The Bolts outside linebacker remains one of the top edge rushers around the league

news

Eric Kendricks Ranked 93rd on Annual NFL Top 100 List

The veteran linebacker is in his first year with the Bolts after spending the past eight seasons in Minnesota

news

Trio of Chargers Make PFF's Top 50 Players List

Three members of the Bolts made PFF's Sam Monson's annual list of the Top 50 players in the NFL

news

Complex Crowns Chargers Social Media for 3rd Time

The Bolts took home the top spot for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years

news

Which Chargers Player Got the Nod as the Team's Non-QB MVP?

The Athletic and Pro Football Focus both recently tabbed Joey Bosa as the pick for the Chargers most valuable non-quarterback

news

Which Chargers Made ESPN's Top-10 Position Rankings?

A handful of Bolts gained acclaim around the league for being among the best players at their respective positions

news

Bolts Land at No. 2 in Ranking of Top NFL Offensive Trios

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell ranked the top offensive trios entering 2023 and had high praise for the Chargers

news

Who is the Chargers Biggest X-Factor in 2023?

ESPN's Mike Clay and Seth Walder recently ranked every NFL roster and tabbed a key name to watch this season

news

Why Adding Kellen Moore Was the Chargers Best Offseason Move

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently wrote that bringing in the new OC was the Bolts best move this offseason

news

Which Chargers Player was ESPN's Surprise Offseason Standout?

Donald Parham, Jr.,'s performance made him ESPN's Lindsay Thiry's pick for Chargers biggest surprise offseason standout

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.

news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising