Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

Herbert wasn't the only member of the Chargers to make the list Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack made the list for the first time since 2021, coming in at No. 38.

Mack bounced back in a big way in 2022 following a foot injury that plagued his 2021 season. The veteran edge rusher spent most of the season as the main focal point of opposing offensive lines and still managed to finish with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

What Mack was able to do last season is not a surprise to those familiar with him. Throughout his career he's been able to be dominant in every way, making him one of the toughest to block on the edge.

"Stud. How do you want to be beat?" former Bears teammate Akiem Hicks said. "Do you want strength, do you want speed some dynamic move on the outside where he's spinning and coming back?

"Also spend as many blockers as you want," Hicks added. "I saw that several times in my time with him in Chicago."

The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack is entering his 10th season in the league and has seen just about everything from opposing offensive lines while still producing at a high level.

And his counterparts believe one of the things that sets him apart is his feel for the game, as he's able to bring it when he's most needed.

"He's a special player, he's been doing it for a long time," Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby said. "And he's just got a low center of gravity, he's like a big pitbull out there.