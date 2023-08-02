Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

Justin Herbert just set a new mark on the list of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023.
The Chargers star quarterback came in at No. 32 in this year's edition, the highest ranking in his career so far. Herbert has now appeared on the list each of his three years following his rookie season.
And it's for a good reason, too.
Herbert has played at a high level and improved every year in the league — just like he's improved on the Top 100 list every season so far.
His ability to do just about anything under center places him among the NFL's best, earning high regards from some of the league's best defenders that have gone up against him.
"I think he's probably the most talented quarterback in the league," 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said. "He rolls left or right and then just turns and chucks it across the field, which is usually a no-no. But when you're Justin Herbert it works out."
Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett added: "He has no problem making any throw inside of the pocket or outside the pocket. He's taller than pretty much anyone who's blocking for him or anyone who's trying to defend against him. He's taller than you think he is. I'm thinking he's going to be like 6'3, 6'4, that man is like 6'6, 6'6 1/2. It's no way I should be staring up at the quarterback like this."
Take a look at some of the best shots of Justin Herbert's 2023 offseason
Herbert's play during his first three seasons in the league speak for themselves, as he's etched himself into a variety of record books. And in 2022, he put up quite a season as well, finishing 4,739 passing yards — second-most in the NFL.
Not to mention his elite physical traits, which has grabbed the attention of not only the NFL world throughout the beginning of his career but of his quarterback counterparts as well.
"I mean you watch him, the throws he makes some of them are just silly," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. "He makes some of these miraculous throws, but to him it looks normal.
"He's got all tools. He can run, he can pass, he's smart," Smith later added.
Herbert might just be heading into his fourth season, but what he's shown so far is something one player compared to a future Hall of Famer.
"He's going to be a guy who's always in that MVP race just because his talent-wise, his arm strength, his awareness," Giants edge rusher and former Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux said. "He's almost like Aaron Rodgers.
"I give him that Aaron Rodgers in his prime comparison because he can control a team," Thibodeaux added. "As long as you have Justin Herbert, you have a chance to win."
Check out the best photos from the fourth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!
Herbert wasn't the only member of the Chargers to make the list Tuesday.
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack made the list for the first time since 2021, coming in at No. 38.
Mack bounced back in a big way in 2022 following a foot injury that plagued his 2021 season. The veteran edge rusher spent most of the season as the main focal point of opposing offensive lines and still managed to finish with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
What Mack was able to do last season is not a surprise to those familiar with him. Throughout his career he's been able to be dominant in every way, making him one of the toughest to block on the edge.
"Stud. How do you want to be beat?" former Bears teammate Akiem Hicks said. "Do you want strength, do you want speed some dynamic move on the outside where he's spinning and coming back?
"Also spend as many blockers as you want," Hicks added. "I saw that several times in my time with him in Chicago."
The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack is entering his 10th season in the league and has seen just about everything from opposing offensive lines while still producing at a high level.
And his counterparts believe one of the things that sets him apart is his feel for the game, as he's able to bring it when he's most needed.
"He's a special player, he's been doing it for a long time," Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby said. "And he's just got a low center of gravity, he's like a big pitbull out there.
"And he's just got that dog to him where when he's really like, 'Alright, I need to make a play', he's going to forklift somebody off their feet and go make a play," Crosby added.
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.