3 Observations: Bolts Offense Bounces Back in Tuesday's Practice 

The Chargers got back to work Tuesday as they began the second half of training camp.

The Bolts practiced in shells for roughly two hours at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Chargers offense responds

The Bolts offense didn't have their best outing in Sunday night's scrimmage. But the unit made sure that didn't carry over into Tuesday's session.

Justin Herbert and his group looked strong in team drills, especially in the later portion of team drills in practice.

With the ball at their own 25-yard line, the offense put together a 75-yard touchdown drive, although it did come against the non-starting defense.

Herbert hit Keenan Allen for 11 yards on third-and-4 to keep the drive alive before the offense faced third-and-10 from their own 45-yard line.