3 Observations: Bolts Offense Bounces Back in Tuesday's Practice 

Aug 08, 2023 at 12:57 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

3OT

The Chargers got back to work Tuesday as they began the second half of training camp.

The Bolts practiced in shells for roughly two hours at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Chargers offense responds

The Bolts offense didn't have their best outing in Sunday night's scrimmage. But the unit made sure that didn't carry over into Tuesday's session.

Justin Herbert and his group looked strong in team drills, especially in the later portion of team drills in practice.

With the ball at their own 25-yard line, the offense put together a 75-yard touchdown drive, although it did come against the non-starting defense.

Herbert hit Keenan Allen for 11 yards on third-and-4 to keep the drive alive before the offense faced third-and-10 from their own 45-yard line.

That wasn't a problem for Herbert, who hit Mike Williams deep down the middle for a 46-yard gain down to the 9-yard line. Herbert ended the drive on the next play by finding Donald Parham, Jr. for a touchdown.

Herbert's unit was later successful in a 2-minute drill when the offense trailed by three at their own 47-yard line with just 42 seconds left.

The quarterback completed three passes to Allen to get the Bolts down to the 33-yard line before Cameron Dicker hit. 50-yard field goal to tie the game at the buzzer.

Easton Stick's group was given the same situation, but they were able to take the lead when Stick hit John Hightower for a 53-yard touchdown on a do-or-die play on fourth down.

Perhaps the lone blemish of the day offensively came during a team drill after Herbert had guided the Bolts offense into the red zone.

But the defense prevented a touchdown when Michael Jacquet tallied an interception and raced the other way.

2. Scott, Dicker have solid outings

The Bolts spent a good portion of Tuesday's session working on special teams, which will be a key evaluation area Saturday night against the Rams.

JK Scott and Ja'Sir Taylor teamed up to make the splashiest play of the day in punt coverage.

Punting from his own 49-yard line, Scott lofted a punt that was going to land inside the 10-yard line. Taylor, one of the team's top gunners, raced down the field and caught the punt at the 8-yard line.

Dicker also had a strong day, highlighted by clutch 50-yard field goal mentioned above. The kicker made six of seven kicks on the day, including an extra point after Parham's score.

He made all but one kick in a kicking session, hitting from 36, 40, 48 and 53 yards. His lone miss was from 43 yards out.

Dicker, who was once again the lone kicker as Dustin Hopkins deals with something physically, has now made 45 of 50 kicks in camp.

Don Coryell Enshrined as Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Take a look at Chargers coaching legend Don Coryell being honored as part of the 2023 class inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The Canton Repository Grand Parade is photographed on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Canton, OH.
3. Notes from the run game

The Chargers weren't in full pads Tuesday, and the real evaluation of the run game will come in preseason games.

But there were a few notable rushes that took place in Tuesday's practice.

Isaiah Spiller had a nice run to the right side that gained nearly 10 yards in a team period, and Joshua Kelley later had a trio of runs that would have been for 5-plus yards on each attempt.

Spiller later gained more than 15 yards on a run play for one of the longest rushes so far in camp.

Defensively, Derwin James, Jr., had a highlight play when he raced up to the line of scrimmage to stop Austin Ekeler for a short gain in a team drill.

