Robert Mays Believes Chargers Should be Among Top AFC Contenders in 2023

Outside of Herbert, who or what are you looking to learn about with the Bolts?

"How is the offense going to look and feel different than it did last year? They've had some success, but there are areas where you feel like there is more meat on the bone. Ultimately, I think that's what led Brandon Staley to make that decision [with a new offensive coordinator]. They have so much talent. You invested in the receiver position, have an All-Pro left tackle, spent a [2022] first-round pick on a guard, have one of the highest-paid centers in the league. They've made a lot of big-time investments in that group, so how do you get the most out of it?

"That question becomes: How does it look different than it did last season? I think there are going to be ways that it does and I hope that it leads to a more exciting version of this team. Because there were times over the last couple years where you watched this group and watched a quarterback with that arm and you said, 'I just need more out of it.' It felt so condensed and tight and like the wings were clipped a little bit. How can we change that feeling when you're watching this offense?

You're a bit of a football junkie. What do you appreciate about what Derwin James, Jr., brings to the field? And just how rare is that skillset?

"Yeah, there's a reason they paid him what they paid him, right? The safety market around the league, in general, has been a little but depressed compared to what it used to be. It's one of those positions that has been devalued a little bit across the NFL because most safeties aren't difference-making player that he is because you can use him in so many different ways.