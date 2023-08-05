Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Intrigues Nate Tice the Most About the 2023 Chargers?

Aug 05, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

NT interview

Nate Tice got his first look at the Bolts offense on Friday in Costa Mesa.

Tice, the host of "The Athletic Football Show", stopped by Chargers Training Camp as he continues to visit different teams throughout the summer.

We caught up with Tice to get his thoughts on the Bolts in early August.

What intrigues you the most about this Chargers team in 2023?

"They still have this guy named Justin Herbert [laughs] and that's a good way to start. I think the Kellen Moore addition is a huge thing. I think them bouncing back healthy, or hopefully healthy, knock on wood, I want to see this team fully formed. They've got so many good players and they just keep getting hit with bad luck so I think this year hopefully they can stay healthy and stay consistent because they're just exciting. They've got so many good players and that's what I want to see, offensive line and everything, the receivers, all these players come together. I think it's a great mix, so that's what I'm excited to see. Especially with the Kellen Moore addition, I think that will get the most out of [Herbert]."

Bolts Hold 6th Practice of Training Camp

Check out the best photos from the sixth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 107

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Speaking of Kellen Moore, what area of the offense do you think his addition will help the most?

"Creativity. I think him and his offense is what I call a traditional NFL offense. It's stuff people have run for decades now, but he's very creative with personnels, he's very creative with some formations and will change up his game plans week after week as opposed to having just boring staple plays every week in and week out. So I think that's where he'll come in. I think what people forget too is he was a quarterback at Boise State, I don't think they forget that, but that Boise State offense was extremely creative with their personnels and I think that's what he brings. That doing things that are normal, but just a little bit different."

You mentioned something on a recent podcast episode about Herbert and going down the field more. Entering Year 4, do you think him going deep down the field more is his biggest area where we could see a jump?

"Yeah exactly, he's sometimes too polished where he does the right thing maybe too much and sometimes I want him to get some of his creative juices flowing. I was on [another] pod last year and I said … I kind of want him to try some stuff. I think that's really it and I think that's where Kellen will bring it, where he will open it up a little bit to be like, 'Hey, try it. I'm not going to ding you if you don't hit it'. Going into this practice today I'm like, 'Okay, I can see it happening a little bit'. That dial is going up a little bit. But yeah, aggressiveness, using his gifts would be the number one thing and I think he's pointing in that direction."

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 1

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
1 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
2 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
3 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
4 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
5 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
6 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
7 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
8 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
9 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
10 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
11 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
12 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
13 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
14 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
15 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
16 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
17 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
18 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
19 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
20 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
21 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
22 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
23 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
24 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
25 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
26 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
27 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
28 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
29 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
30 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
31 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
32 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
33 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
34 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
35 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
36 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
37 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
38 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
39 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
40 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
41 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
42 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
43 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
44 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
45 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
46 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
47 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
48 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
49 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
50 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
51 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
52 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
53 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
54 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
55 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
56 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
57 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
58 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
59 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
60 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
61 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
62 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
63 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
64 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
65 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
66 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
67 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
68 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
69 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
70 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
71 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
72 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
73 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
74 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
75 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
76 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
77 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
78 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
79 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
80 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
81 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
82 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome
83 / 83

Take a look back at the first week of Chargers Training Camp 2023 in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Last year, one of the biggest areas of the team that battled injuries was the offensive line. Where do you think this year's line stacks up and where could they be at the end of the season if healthy?

"They could be a Top-10 offensive line, around that 8-10 range. I think people have already forgotten how good Rashawn Slater is. An All-Pro rookie is a very good thing to have back. But I think Zion Johnson taking another step and all of that, I think it can be a legit balanced, Top-8 ish offensive line that's good in pass protection and the run game, because they have some beef up there. I think it can be a legitimately good unit."

Last question, where will the Chargers be at the end of the season?

"I think they are going to be a playoff team, I think they're going to be fighting for a Wild Card spot. It's a tough division, but having said that, I think this year is the year that they can potentially win that playoff game, should've probably won last year I know it's a tough loss and everything, but they have that talent to make some noise in the playoffs this year. And again, I think the arrow is pointing that way."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Don Coryell: A Chargers Legend Lands in Canton

The legendary Chargers Head Coach is one of nine members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 who will be celebrated this weekend
news

Live Updates from Chargers 2023 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know about the Bolts during camp as they get ready for the regular season
news

How Kellen Moore Has Evaluated the Chargers Run Game So Far

"It's one of those things, you spend a long time during the offseason not in pads, so guys just have to get used to it. It's going to get better each and every day. You just have to be patient with it."
news

3 Observations: Herbert Leads Offense on Game-Winning Drive in 2-Minute Drill

The Chargers quarterback hit Joshua Palmer for the go-ahead touchdown as the Bolts continued to go back and forth on both sides of the ball

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Latest News
Advertising