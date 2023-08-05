What Intrigues Nate Tice the Most About the 2023 Chargers?

Speaking of Kellen Moore, what area of the offense do you think his addition will help the most?

"Creativity. I think him and his offense is what I call a traditional NFL offense. It's stuff people have run for decades now, but he's very creative with personnels, he's very creative with some formations and will change up his game plans week after week as opposed to having just boring staple plays every week in and week out. So I think that's where he'll come in. I think what people forget too is he was a quarterback at Boise State, I don't think they forget that, but that Boise State offense was extremely creative with their personnels and I think that's what he brings. That doing things that are normal, but just a little bit different."

You mentioned something on a recent podcast episode about Herbert and going down the field more. Entering Year 4, do you think him going deep down the field more is his biggest area where we could see a jump?