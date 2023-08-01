3 Observations: Herbert, Williams Thrive on 3rd Downs 

Chargers Training Camp rolled along Tuesday with a two-plus hour practice in pads that was closed to the public.
The Bolts will hold a similar session — with pads and no fans — on Wednesday.
Here are three observations from today's practice:
1. Herbert money on 3rd downs
The Chargers spent most on Tuesday's session focused on third-down situations.
And it was quarterback Justin Herbert who thrived in the clutch.
Herbert was on the field for six third-down plays in a 7-on-7 situation about midway through practice. He moved the chains through the air on all six tries.
Herbert found Mike Williams on the first two plays, which were third-and-3 and third-and-6. On the next play, which was third-and-9, Herbert hit Gerald Everett near the left sideline for 20-plus yards.
Herbert then aired it out on the final three plays, with each completion picking up at least 20 yards. Passes to Quentin Johnston and John Hightower would have been 30-plus yard gains.
The Bolts quarterback later continued his third-down success in full-team drills.
Herbert hung in the pocket with pressure before hitting Johnston and Keenan Allen on back-to-back third downs to move the sticks.
The Chargers defense got the final laugh with a would-be sack, but Herbert won the day offensively on third downs.
2. Palmer impresses in 1-on-1s
The Chargers once again were involved in 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, with offensive linemen and edge rushers/defensive linemen going up against each other while pass catchers and defensive backs squared off on another field.
The play of the day went to wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who needed just one, errrr, palm to haul in an acrobatic catch while staying in bounds.
Williams, Stone Smartt, Hightower and Derius Davis all had solid reps in the drill. Defensively, Tiawan Mullen and AJ Uzodinma had pass breakups.
Joey Bosa stood out in the trenches with a pair of wins in the trenches, but it was mostly a notable day for the offensive line.
Jamaree Salyer was stout in his reps at right guard, and Zion Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day split their reps against each other. Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack also engaged in their daily competitive battle.
3. Gilman's INT highlights defensive outing
The Bolts spent the latter portion of Tuesday's practice in full-team drills that featured offenses trying to put together lengthy drives down the field.
Herbert and his group marched down the field with 20-plus yard pass plays to Allen and Everett, but it was after Alohi Gilman who thwarted a chance at a touchdown with an interception at the goal line.
The play recalled Gilman's Week 5 interception against Cleveland in 2022 that denied the Browns a possible touchdown.
Gilman and Derwin James, Jr., later teamed up in coverage to deny Hightower a deep completion. Cornerback Cam Brown also tallied an interception in team drills.
