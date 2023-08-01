3 Observations: Herbert, Williams Thrive on 3rd Downs 

Chargers Training Camp rolled along Tuesday with a two-plus hour practice in pads that was closed to the public.

The Bolts will hold a similar session — with pads and no fans — on Wednesday.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Herbert money on 3rd downs

The Chargers spent most on Tuesday's session focused on third-down situations.

And it was quarterback Justin Herbert who thrived in the clutch.

Herbert was on the field for six third-down plays in a 7-on-7 situation about midway through practice. He moved the chains through the air on all six tries.

Herbert found Mike Williams on the first two plays, which were third-and-3 and third-and-6. On the next play, which was third-and-9, Herbert hit Gerald Everett near the left sideline for 20-plus yards.

Herbert then aired it out on the final three plays, with each completion picking up at least 20 yards. Passes to Quentin Johnston and John Hightower would have been 30-plus yard gains.

The Bolts quarterback later continued his third-down success in full-team drills.

Herbert hung in the pocket with pressure before hitting Johnston and Keenan Allen on back-to-back third downs to move the sticks.