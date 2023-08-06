Why Kellen Moore Will be the No. 1 Most Impactful Coordinator in 2023

The Bolts offense has made quite a few splash plays throughout the first half of training camp — especially going deep down the field.
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who enters his first training camp calling the plays for the Bolts, has seen strong results while ironing out his new offense so far through the first eight practices.
And Moore's play calling in the powder blues could be a difference maker in 2023.
Bleacher Report NFL Analyst Gary Davenport recently compiled his ranking of the coordinators who will have the biggest impact on the 2023 season. The list included coordinators who haven't spent a lot of time with their team or are new, taking into account how important the impact would be for the team in the regular season and beyond.
Moore was ranked No. 1 most impact coordinator entering the new season on Davenport's list, as his play calling mixed with the Chargers offensive weapons could create an explosive result.
Davenport wrote:
It's not like the Chargers were a bad offensive team last year—Los Angeles was ninth in total offense. But in [Austin] Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston and tight end Gerald Everett, quarterback Justin Herbert has weapons that are as dangerous as any in the NFL. Moore is one of the best young offensive play-callers in the league.
Add those facets together, and you could legitimately be talking about the best offense in the league.
Moore's proven track record speaks for itself, calling the plays for the No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game and the NFL's highest scoring offense (31.2 points per game) in 2021, among other high-ranking statistics during his time in Dallas.
Now with Herbert, Allen and the rest of the offense, a big year could change a lot for the Bolts in 2023.
