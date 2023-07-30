What We Learned From the 1st Week of Chargers Camp

4. High expectations for Bosa & Mack

We'll get a better evaluation of the trenches next week once the pads come up.

That also means a closer look at Bosa and Khalil Mack, a tandem the Bolts hope to rely heavily on in 2023.

Bosa said this week that he and Mack are closer than ever and ready to be one of the league's top duos in Week 1.

"I'm probably as close with him as anybody I've ever played with. He's like a big brother, in a way," Bosa said. "Having a guy that's an elite player kind of complements me differently. We obviously have our different styles, but just as a friend and as a person, I'm really happy to have him on the team.

"I've said that a bunch of times already, but we all know the player that he can be and the player he is. After dealing with his foot surgery last year, he's coming out flying, feeling great," Bosa added. "We both have put some weight on, so we're both feeling good. I think, just as camp goes on, the chemistry will grow stronger and stronger. By the first week, I think we'll be out there to dominate again."

Bosa noted that he's planning to play around 265 pounds this year, an uptick in what he played at in recent seasons.

Staley said he expects Bosa to thrive at that stature ... and with Mack on the other side.

"For him, as he told you, that's where he's most comfortable," Staley said. "You have to be able to establish power as a rusher, that's what's going to make you really, really dangerous.

"He has some of the best hands in the NFL, which is kind of what he's famous for, but to set those hands up, you have to really establish power," Staley added. "It's going to help you in the run game and in the pass game. He's feeling as good as he ever has."

5. Early eye on special teams

The kicking battle between Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker will likely stretch well into August.

"Long way to go. There's no pressure, there's nobody here, so we don't know much right now," Staley said.

And while decisions don't need to be made now, both players did get a chance to kick in the first week of camp.

Dicker made seven of his eight tries while Hopkins missed twice on eight attempts. Both players had a long of 47 yards.

In other facets of special teams, punter JK Scott looked solid in practice Saturday as he lofted punts to returners Derius Davis and Darrius Shepherd.