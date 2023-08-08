How Alohi Gilman's Calm Presence is Impacting Bolts Secondary

Webb bringing the energy

Safety Mark Webb, Jr., has made his fair share of plays so far at Chargers camp, and he's also provided the defense with some more energy as well.

Webb has played in seven games since joining the Bolts as a seventh-round pick in 2021 and spent last season on the practice squad.

And now in camp so far, Webb has been trying to carve out a role for himself on this defense.

"Mark is bringing a lot of energy out there every day," Ansley said. "He's kind of the firecracker-type of guy. As soon as we get out for walk-through to flex to individual, he's a live wire all day.

"He's getting better at his position. He's communicating better," Ansley added. "He's doing some good things for us."

Webb's biggest play of camp so far came in the intra-squad scrimmage Sunday, as he took an interception back for a touchdown during one of the team sessions.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke on Webb's strides following Sunday's scrimmage, but noted the next step in the evaluation will be how the safety performs during the preseason.

"Mark has been a consistent playmaker for us," Staley said about Webb on Sunday. "As you guys know, he has flashed in his two years, but some injuries have kind of sidetracked his progress.

Staley continued: "He's been really focused, form the springtime to now, and so what we've seen is more consistency in his assignments. He has always had ability. We think he's the right guy to be coaching. Then, from a special team standpoint, he has made a big jump with [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan [Ficken] and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris [Gould]. We think he's going to be a factor.