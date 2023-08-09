3 Observations: Quentin Johnston Comes Up Clutch in Pressure Situation

The Chargers had a heavy practice day of practice Wednesday, going for nearly two hours in full pads at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Bolts will practice again Thursday before turning their attention to Saturday night's preseason opener against the Rams.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. The 'Middle 8'

With the first preseason game on tap, the Bolts have switched into a game-week mode by having their starters go against depth players in practice.

Wednesday's session focused on the 'Middle 8,' which is the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

"I think that a really cool part of this training camp process that [Chargers Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] has really emphasized is just all of the situational football," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Yesterday, we talked about starting the game fast and emphasizing the start of the game.

"We talked about the Middle 8 today, spent a lot of time about how you can play off of each other and how critical those can flip games when you steal points before the half, and then get an opportunity to take the ball in the second half," Moore added. "Those are big, big game-changing moments. We have to emphasize it, be aware of it, that these are critical things that influence games."

The Bolts starters looked solid throughout the whole session as the offense and defense won the drill in every situation.

Leading 14-10, Easton Stick's group took over at their own 25-yard line with 4 minutes and 33 seconds left in the first half. But the Chargers starting defense force a quick three-and-out that was punctuated by a split-sack from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on third down.

With the ball at their own 40, Justin Herbert's group then needed just three plays to score. Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for 25 yards on the first play of the drive before a 3-yard run put the ball at the 32.