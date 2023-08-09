Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

3 Observations: Quentin Johnston Comes Up Clutch in Pressure Situation

Aug 09, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

QJO

The Chargers had a heavy practice day of practice Wednesday, going for nearly two hours in full pads at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Bolts will practice again Thursday before turning their attention to Saturday night's preseason opener against the Rams.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. The 'Middle 8'

With the first preseason game on tap, the Bolts have switched into a game-week mode by having their starters go against depth players in practice.

Wednesday's session focused on the 'Middle 8,' which is the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

"I think that a really cool part of this training camp process that [Chargers Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] has really emphasized is just all of the situational football," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Yesterday, we talked about starting the game fast and emphasizing the start of the game.

"We talked about the Middle 8 today, spent a lot of time about how you can play off of each other and how critical those can flip games when you steal points before the half, and then get an opportunity to take the ball in the second half," Moore added. "Those are big, big game-changing moments. We have to emphasize it, be aware of it, that these are critical things that influence games."

The Bolts starters looked solid throughout the whole session as the offense and defense won the drill in every situation.

Leading 14-10, Easton Stick's group took over at their own 25-yard line with 4 minutes and 33 seconds left in the first half. But the Chargers starting defense force a quick three-and-out that was punctuated by a split-sack from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on third down.

With the ball at their own 40, Justin Herbert's group then needed just three plays to score. Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for 25 yards on the first play of the drive before a 3-yard run put the ball at the 32.

Herbert and Johnston then connected again down the left sideline for a touchdown that gave the offense the lead with just under two minutes to go.

Stick's group then went back out and moved the ball past midfield, but a sack by Morgan Fox helped create a third-and-long scenario where Stick's pass fell incomplete.

After a brief halftime break, the focus then turned to the first four minutes of the second half as Herbert's unit received the kickoff.

The quarterback orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the half, as Herbert kicked things off with a. 20-yard scramble down the right sideline.

Herbert then connected with Donald Parham, Jr., for a 27-yard gain on third-and-3 that put the Chargers offense just outside the red zone.

Back-to-back runs from Joshua Kelley, including a 12-yard gain, put the ball at the 9-yard line before Herbert whistled a pass to Gerald Everett for a touchdown to go up 24-14.

The Bolts defensive starters then put an exclamation point on the session for forcing another three-and-out, with Bosa recording a sack on third down to end practice.

Related Links

2. Davis, Tuipulotu strong in team drill

The Bolts starters did go against each other earlier in practice during a 'gotta have it' situation. In this scenario, the units go up against each other when it's four-down territory for the offense.

It was the Chargers defense that won this drill.

On third-and-9, Herbert hit Keenan Allen for 7 yards before Herbert's fourth-down try to Allen fell incomplete.

With the offense back at third-and-6, Ja'Sir Taylor forced an incompletion before Michael Davis tallied an interception on fourth down. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu might have recorded a sack on the play but the officials let the play go.

Tuipulotu then showed up on the next play, which was third-and-3, with tackle for loss of 1 yard on a run play. The offense then finally moved the chains as Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for a 5-yard gain on fourth-and-4.

3. Takeaways from 1-on-1 drills

The Bolts went back to 1-on-1 drills Wednesday in full pads.

Asante Samuel, Jr. and Johnston had two spirited battles, with each side winning once. Johnston caught a short pass on the first rep before Samuel recorded a pass breakup down the field on the next try.

Other standouts in the pass catchers vs. secondary battle included Everett, who ran a smooth route across the field for a 15-yard gain. Defensively, Alohi Gilman and Raheem Layne both had PBUs in the drill.

The battle between Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa was elite as both sides won a rep in the drill. Khalil Mack and Trey Pipkins III also had two strong duels, while Nick Williams won both of his reps on the interior.

Jamaree Salyer and Zion Johnson also showed off the strength on the reps on the inside.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

"To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2023 Season 

See what the unofficial depth chart looks like ahead of the Bolts first preseason game
news

Live Updates from Chargers 2023 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know about the Bolts during camp as they get ready for the regular season

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising