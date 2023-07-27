Why Kellen Moore is Fired Up After 2 Chargers Camp Practices

What does a 'free' Herbert look like?

It's been a noteworthy few days for the Bolts.

Not only did training camp kick off, but quarterback Justin Herbert signed a multi-year extension that keeps him in the powder blues for years to come.

The admiration for Herbert and his new deal has come from everywhere and the quarterback stated feels 'free' and he's now able to just play football following the extension.

What does a 'free' Justin Herbert look like under center?

Even his teammates aren't 100 percent sure — but they for sure are excited for it.

"It's great. This guy, I thought that he was playing fearless before," Ekeler said with a laugh. "He was going out there and slinging it around, having success. If he feels that way, that's great."

"Us, as football players, often times we have to mask our emotions," Ekeler later added. "If he is saying that that is going to take some weight off of his shoulders because he has some more dollars in the bank account, even better."

And Herbert has been slinging it so far throughout the first two days of camp.

The Bolts quarterback, wide receivers and offense as a whole has looked impressive and the unit can't help but feel excited for the direction they're going.

"I've been seeing a little glimpse of it out here," Ekeler said. "I don't know if you guys watched practice today, but balls are flying all over the place and getting caught. I'm like, 'Let's go.'