What was Brandon Staley's Training Camp Message to the Chargers?

Familiarity and confidence

The Chargers are in a different spot compared to this time a year ago.

The main story of last season's training camp was the onboarding of many fresh faces, especially on defense, and growing the continuity. This season however, it's quite the opposite.

A majority of the roster returns from a season ago, something that Staley talked about and benefits the Bolts in a big way.

Knowing who's around you on and off the field can bring out the best.

"Every year is a new year in the NFL and there is natural transition, but when you can have less of it, I think that we would all take that," Staley said. "I think that really creates the energy that you're looking for, when you know each other.

"You guys have heard me talk about relationships and competition, I just think that the energy every day in the pros is different when you are familiar and you're confident in who you are and what you're doing and how you're doing it. I'm excited to bring this team back," Staley added. "I think that this team is really, really good. Now, we have to put in the work."

The energy coming into camp is high and with the built in familiarity already in place, confidence continues to grow.

"I'd say just the energy and everybody knowing what we're here to do," James said. "Everybody has already been — 95 percent of this team is back, so we're all kind of familiar with each other. So, I'd say more familiarity with everybody and just the confidence."

Herbert added: "Keenan and Mike have such a great understanding for the game, that we might be calling something else, but we can go back to the previous year's offense and say, 'It's similar to this or similar to that.' They're able to pick it up really quickly. Kind of the verbiage changes, but those guys, it's all ball and they understand it pretty well."

But it's not like those who weren't around last year don't feel it either though.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was one of the big free agent additions this past offseason, has fit right in with the team and previously mentioned the culture around the building throughout the offseason.

Not only does the continuity have great benefits for the team, it also creates an environment where players from the outside can come and fit right in from the jump.

"A communicator that's been in the league, that's seen every formation, every quarterback, every tendency," James said about Kendricks. "He's got a lot of energy — I love his energy.