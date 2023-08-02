How Asante Samuel, Jr., is Progressing Entering Year 3

Back and forth they go

The defense got the upper hand during Wednesday's closed practice.

The unit was able to stall out the Chargers offense at times, especially during the final few periods of practice, leading to offensive players having to do pushups for coming up just short.

It was another chapter in what's been a high-energy, back-and-forth training camp thus far for the Bolts.

Energy is something Staley has mentioned after the first few practices and it's been evident, with or without pads. The Chargers Head Coach has seen the back and forth between the offense and defense so far and praised both units for keeping the competitive level high.

"Every single day it's been like that," Staley said. "It's been healthy back-and-forth. Yesterday, the offense had a really good day. Today, I thought the defense responded. We went through a lot of good situations today — two-minute, red zone."

"Every time we've gone out for practice, both sides have competed well," Staley later added. "Who wins the day has been kind of back and forth, but you're seeing the playmaking and you're seeing the execution. Today, we have some really good situations, too."

Wednesday's practice saw the players take the field in shells, but the previous two days featured padded practices — and the first chance for the team to practice with contact.

A couple of key aspects that stood out to Staley during the padded practices including tackling, an area where the team has emphasized so far during camp.

"I felt the physicality and I felt the tackling, the aggressiveness from the secondary, where you see the trigger, and then the finish that you're looking for," Staley said. "We have gotten off to a good start.

"As you guys know, [tackling] hasn't been nearly good enough, been poor both years, so it's been a big emphasis for us," Staley added.

The intense and competitive the practices are a good thing to Staley, but he continues to remind the team about the importance of not letting it go too far.