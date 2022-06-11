Chargers Home | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
Photos: Bolts Return from Bye Week
Check out the best photos of the Chargers Monday practice at Hoag Performance Center
5 Questions Facing Chargers After the Bye Week
Chargers Players Brave A Haunted House
Chargers players Gerald Everett, Chris Rumph II and Mark Webb hit up Knott's Scary Farm to brave some of their haunted houses in celebration of Halloween.
Top Shots: Best of the Bolt Fam
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
Top Shots: Best of Locker Room Celebrations
Take a look back at the best photos of the Bolts 2022 postgame locker room shots so far this season.
Bella Rasmussen, Lance Bass & More Show Up for Bolts vs Seahawks
Check out who came to watch the Chargers take on the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!
Top Shots: Bolts Take on Seahawks at SoFi
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks
Bolts in B&W: Week 7
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 7 game against the Seahawks in monochrome
Photos: Seahawks vs. Chargers In-Game
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!
Photos: Seahawks vs. Chargers Pregame
Check out the top photos of the Bolts warming up for their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!
Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Los Chargers enfrentan a los Falcons el domingo, 6 de noviembre a la 10:00 AM hora pacífico
Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Los Chargers visitan a los Browns el domingo, 9 de octubre a las 10:00 AM hora pacífico
Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Los Chargers visitan a los Texans el domingo, 2 de octubre a las 10:00 AM hora pacífico
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Ángeles Chargers: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Los Chargers enfrentan a los Jaguars el domingo, 25 de septiembre a la 1:05 PM hora pacífico
Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Chargers visitan a los Chiefs de Kansas City el jueves, 15 de septiembre a las 5:15 PM hora pacífico
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Ángeles Chargers: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo
Chargers abren la temporada contra los Raiders el domingo, 11 de septiembre a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico
Khalil Mack Habla Sobre el Equipo, Coach Staley y Justin Herbert
El linebacker del equipo converso en el segundo episodio de Puro Chargers esta temporada con Adrián Garcia-Marquez y Francisco Pinto.
Tom Telesco Habla Sobre el Plantel, Los Cambios a el Equipo y la Aficion
El gerente general del equipo converso en el primer episodio de Puro Chargers esta temporada con Adrián Garcia-Marquez y Francisco Pinto
Chargers anuncian lista inicial de 53 jugadores
"Hoy es el inicio, pero aún tenemos mucho que hacer entre hoy y el primer partido."
Chargers Host Pediatric Cancer Patients for Trick-or-Treat Trail
The Chargers celebrated Halloween by hosting patients from the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation for a special night of trick-or-treating, arts & crafts, reading, and more.
Pechanga Resort Casino Hosts Chargers for 2022 Legends Golf Tournament
Chargers alumni kicked off Legends Weekend with a golf tournament at Journey at Pechanga. The course provided the Legends with a fun and challenging day of golf alongside guests from Pechanga Resort Casino.
Chargers Host Annual Halloween "Trick-or-Treat" Trail for Pediatric Cancer Patients and Families
The Chargers celebrated Halloween on Tuesday in partnership with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation by inviting young patients and their families to the team's headquarters at Hoag Performance Center. The fifth annual event included a special trick-or-treat trail through the team facility, arts and crafts and one-on-one time with Coach Brandon Staley and players including Drue Tranquill, Morgan Fox, Khalil Mack, Trey Pipkins and more!
Chargers Help Kickoff Girls Flag Football Season
The Chargers, in partnership with Gatorade and Nike, helped host the first weekend of the 2022 Girls Flag Football season at Redondo Union High School. The second year of the pilot league features 16 teams and works towards making girls flag football an official high school sport statewide. Participating in the first week of games were Leuzinger, Redondo Union, Hawthorne, Long Beach Poly, Serra, St. Bernard, Rise Kohyang and Sierra Vista.
Chargers and Pechanga Casino & Resort host Breast Cancer Survivors at for a Special Pamper Day
The Chargers teamed up with Pechanga Casino & Resort to host a special spa and pampering day for 12 breast cancer survivors in honor of Crucial Catch month. The survivors were treated to massages and facials at Pechanga's state of the art facility and were treated to lunch with Amy Staley, wife of Head Coach Brandon Staley.
Chargers and Gilead Sciences, Inc. team up to Host a Free Mammogram Event in Watts During Crucial Catch Month
The Los Angeles Chargers teamed up with the American Cancer Society and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to host a free mammography clinic for over 20 women at the Watts Healthcare Center during Crucial Catch Month. Safety Alohi Gilman and Tight End Tre' McKitty were on hand to tour the Watts facility and learn more about the importance of early detection.
Bolts name Burbank HS Football Team the winners of TAKE CHARGE, presented by American Airlines
The Chargers teamed up with American Airlines to name Burbank High School's football team the winners of Take Charge, a community-driven competition between high school football teams in the Los Angeles area. Bolts CB Asante Samuel Jr. and the VP of American Airlines, Lokesh Amaranayaka, spoke to the athletes about the importance of leadership, character, and giving back to the community. They both surprised the team's practice with tickets to the team's Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and a donation to the football program!
Bolts Community Crew Packs JoyJars with Chargers Players and Staff
The Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – partnered with the Jessie Rees Foundation to host a staff volunteer day at the Chargers' facility. Players including Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Drue Tranquill, Dustin Hopkins, Donald Parham Jr., Christian Covington, and Zach Bailey volunteered alongside front office staff members to pack over 300 JoyJars that will be delivered to pediatric cancer patients. To learn more about upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit chargers.com/community/crew
Girls Flag Jersey Unveil at SoFi Stadium
The Chargers, in partnership with Nike, Gatorade, and the Rams, provided new uniforms and products to the 16 teams participating in the second season of Girls Flag Football across high schools in Los Angeles. Team USA members spoke to the athletes about the importance of girls' flag and achieving equality in sports.
Chargers Fuel Up to Play60 at Kelly Elementary
Chargers rookies Isaac Weaver, Stone Smartt, Deane Leonard, Otito Ogbonnia, Raheem Layne, and Zander Horvath visited Kelly Elementary in Compton to help run drills with the kids and teach them the importance of exercise in building healthier communities!
Zion Johnson & JT Woods Present Coach of the Week at Westminster High School
Chargers rookies Zion Johnson and JT Woods visited Westminster High School to recognize Head Coach Steven Anderson as Coach of the Week. Annually, this program recognizes high school football coaches who have made a difference in the lives of their players through leadership, hard work, and a special dedication to their young scholar athletes.
Chargers Rookies Visit Debbie Allen Dance Academy
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Chargers rookie class visited Debbie Allen Dance Academy and toured their new world class facility. Joining the Bolts at the academy were Jordan High School football players and DADA dancers who participated in a Q&A with NBA Legend Norm Nixon!
Bolt Academy Commencement Celebration with Chargers & SoFi
Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. The group came together at SoFi Stadium to celebrate the young scholars from the Bolt Academy who successfully completed and graduated from the program.
Derwin James, Jr. Unveils Renovated Weight Room at Jordan High School
Safety Derwin James, Jr. visited Jordan High School in Los Angeles to present a newly renovated weight room and Oakley sunglasses to the school's football team.
Keenan Allen Joins Snoop Dogg For Snoop Special Stars Youth Football Camp
Wide receiver Keenan Allen joined rapper Snoop Dogg for Snoop Special Stars Camp, a program which provides children with special needs with a safe place where they can play sports. Allen stopped by the camp in LA to coach the kids and even learn a few of their dance moves.
Chargers Host PREP Youth Flag Football Camp
The Chargers held a Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp through the Chargers Impact Fund, SkyOne Federal Credit Union, and Sonesta Hotels. The camp guided participants through technique drills and culminated in a tournament between the teams. Chargers players Donald Parham, Matt Feiler, Christian Covington and more served as special guests, helping coach the athletes and signing autographs after the camp.
Chargers Host High School Football Leadership Summit With American Airlines
The Chargers partnered with American Airlines to hold the annual Take Charge Summit for high school football players from the Greater LA area who were rising seniors. This summit, which took place at SoFi Stadium, featured guest speakers from American Airlines and Chargers players Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer and focused on building the leadership qualities of these young athletes.
Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund: Helping Families Thrive
Take a look back at how the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund supported the Southern California community in 2021, including the inaugural year of Bolt Academy, the 17th annual Bikes for Kids Donation, and much more!
Bolts Host 'Take Charge' Summit Presented by American Airlines
Nearly 100 high school football players representing 50 school throughout the Greater L.A. area were led through elements directly from the NFL Player Engagement's "character development" curriculum.
Bolts Community Crew Teams Up with Village for Vets
80 volunteers from the Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – supported Village for Vets in painting and beautifying over 120 transitional shelters for military Veterans experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund Host Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp
This past weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund hosted Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp, a one-day camp for 250 young athletes to develop and prepare their skills for the next level of football at the Bolts practice field in Costa Mesa.
Chargers Host 2nd Annual Nike 11-On To Support Youth Football
The Chargers held their second annual Nike 11-On event at Long Beach Poly High School, in which local boys and girls prep football programs came together to go through drills, compete, and receive guidance from special guest Rashawn Slater.
Bolts Host 3rd Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 3rd Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club
Chargers x Nike '11-On' 2022
The Chargers hosted their second annual Nike 11-On event this past weekend at Long Beach Poly High School. Boys and Girls prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from All-Pro LT Rashawn Slater before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.
5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games
Take a look at where the Bolts stand entering the bye week
Chargers Mailbag: Will the Bolts Make a Move Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?
Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of the bye week
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.
Rookie On the Right: A Conversation with Zion Johnson
"One of the things we try to stress with each other is just communication. If we're on the same page, then we're gonna be a lot better and more cohesive as an offensive line."
Los Angeles Chargers and Radical Hope Partner On Wellness Initiative for Team Rookies
Los Angeles Chargers are first professional team to Adapt RADical Health Program for player development
Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering The Bye Week?
Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their bye week
Bella Rasmussen 'Grateful' After Historic Gridiron Achievement
The Laguna Beach running back recently made history as the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school varsity game
J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Bolts are a "work-in-progress" entering Week 8 bye
Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability
Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 7 loss
Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against Seattle
5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks
Chargers hit by more injuries, inconsistent play in double-digit defeat in Week 7
Chargers Fall at Home to Seahawks
Bolts can't overcome slow start, fall to 4-3 on the season ahead of the bye week
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
The Bolts take on the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. (PT)
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Cromartie, Liuget Sign 1-Day Contracts & Retire as Chargers
"That was one of the greatest things that could have ever happened to me, playing for that organization.They changed my life ... me retiring as a Charger is a true honor."
Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week
Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks
Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October
Chargers looking fourth fourth consecutive victory ahead of bye week
Week 7 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Seahawks
Take a look at the Week 7 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup
Scouting the Seahawks: Week 7
Get a preview of Sunday's game with Michael-Shawn Dugar, who covers the Seahawks for The Athletic
Chargers Among NFL.com's Top AFC Contenders
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha examined how the AFC teams stack up through six games
James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense
"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys ... we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well."