Check out the best photos of the Chargers Monday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Photos: Bolts Return from Bye Week

With the Bolts back from the bye, here are storylines to watch in the final 10 regular-season games

5 Questions Facing Chargers After the Bye Week

Chargers players Gerald Everett, Chris Rumph II and Mark Webb hit up Knott's Scary Farm to brave some of their haunted houses in celebration of Halloween.

Chargers Players Brave A Haunted House

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Top Shots: Best of the Bolt Fam

ALL IN | FULL EPISODES

Top Shots: Best of Locker Room Celebrations

Take a look back at the best photos of the Bolts 2022 postgame locker room shots so far this season.

Bella Rasmussen, Lance Bass & More Show Up for Bolts vs Seahawks

Check out who came to watch the Chargers take on the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!

Meet the 2022 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting your 2022 Los Angeles Chargers

Top Shots: Bolts Take on Seahawks at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks

Bolts in B&W: Week 7

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 7 game against the Seahawks in monochrome

Photos: Seahawks vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!

Photos: Seahawks vs. Chargers Pregame

Check out the top photos of the Bolts warming up for their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!

Photos: Bolts Roll into SoFi Stadium for Seahawks Matchup

Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving at SoFi Stadium for their Week 7 game with the Seattle Seahawks

PURO CHARGERS

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers enfrentan a los Falcons el domingo, 6 de noviembre a la 10:00 AM hora pacífico

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 23 - Seahawks 37

Cosas que vimos el domingo en SoFi

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Seahawks

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en SoFi

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 19 - Broncos 16

Cosas que vimos el lunes en SoFi

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Broncos

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en SoFi

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 30 - Browns 28

Cosas que vimos el domingo en Cleveland

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers at Browns

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en Cleveland

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 34 - Texans 24

Cosas que vimos el domingo en Houston

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers visitan a los Browns el domingo, 9 de octubre a las 10:00 AM hora pacífico

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Texans

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en Houston

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers visitan a los Texans el domingo, 2 de octubre a las 10:00 AM hora pacífico

news

Resumen del Juego: Jaguars 38 - 10 Chargers

Cosas que vimos el domingo en SoFi

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Jaguars

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en SoFi

news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Ángeles Chargers: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers enfrentan a los Jaguars el domingo, 25 de septiembre a la 1:05 PM hora pacífico

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 24 - 27 Chiefs

Cosas que vimos el jueves en Kansas City

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers at Chiefs

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el jueves en Kansas City

news

Resumen del Juego: Raiders 19 - 24 Chargers

Cosas que vimos el domingo en SoFi

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Chargers visitan a los Chiefs de Kansas City el jueves, 15 de septiembre a las 5:15 PM hora pacífico

news

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Ángeles Chargers: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Chargers abren la temporada contra los Raiders el domingo, 11 de septiembre a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico

news

Khalil Mack Habla Sobre el Equipo, Coach Staley y Justin Herbert

El linebacker del equipo converso en el segundo episodio de Puro Chargers esta temporada con Adrián Garcia-Marquez y Francisco Pinto.

news

Previa del Juego: Raiders vs. Chargers

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en SoFi

news

Tom Telesco Habla Sobre el Plantel, Los Cambios a el Equipo y la Aficion

El gerente general del equipo converso en el primer episodio de Puro Chargers esta temporada con Adrián Garcia-Marquez y Francisco Pinto

news

Chargers anuncian lista inicial de 53 jugadores

"Hoy es el inicio, pero aún tenemos mucho que hacer entre hoy y el primer partido."

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 10 - 27 Saints

Cosas que vimos el viernes en Nueva Orleans

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Saints

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el viernes en Nueva Orleans

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY

video

Chargers Host Pediatric Cancer Patients for Trick-or-Treat Trail

Pechanga Resort Casino Hosts Chargers for 2022 Legends Golf Tournament

Chargers alumni kicked off Legends Weekend with a golf tournament at Journey at Pechanga. The course provided the Legends with a fun and challenging day of golf alongside guests from Pechanga Resort Casino.

gallery

Chargers Host Annual Halloween "Trick-or-Treat" Trail for Pediatric Cancer Patients and Families

The Chargers celebrated Halloween on Tuesday in partnership with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation by inviting young patients and their families to the team's headquarters at Hoag Performance Center. The fifth annual event included a special trick-or-treat trail through the team facility, arts and crafts and one-on-one time with Coach Brandon Staley and players including Drue Tranquill, Morgan Fox, Khalil Mack, Trey Pipkins and more!

gallery

Chargers Help Kickoff Girls Flag Football Season

The Chargers, in partnership with Gatorade and Nike, helped host the first weekend of the 2022 Girls Flag Football season at Redondo Union High School. The second year of the pilot league features 16 teams and works towards making girls flag football an official high school sport statewide. Participating in the first week of games were Leuzinger, Redondo Union, Hawthorne, Long Beach Poly, Serra, St. Bernard, Rise Kohyang and Sierra Vista.

gallery

Chargers and Pechanga Casino & Resort host Breast Cancer Survivors at for a Special Pamper Day

The Chargers teamed up with Pechanga Casino & Resort to host a special spa and pampering day for 12 breast cancer survivors in honor of Crucial Catch month. The survivors were treated to massages and facials at Pechanga's state of the art facility and were treated to lunch with Amy Staley, wife of Head Coach Brandon Staley.

gallery

Chargers and Gilead Sciences, Inc. team up to Host a Free Mammogram Event in Watts During Crucial Catch Month

The Los Angeles Chargers teamed up with the American Cancer Society and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to host a free mammography clinic for over 20 women at the Watts Healthcare Center during Crucial Catch Month. Safety Alohi Gilman and Tight End Tre' McKitty were on hand to tour the Watts facility and learn more about the importance of early detection.

gallery

Bolts name Burbank HS Football Team the winners of TAKE CHARGE, presented by American Airlines

The Chargers teamed up with American Airlines to name Burbank High School's football team the winners of Take Charge, a community-driven competition between high school football teams in the Los Angeles area. Bolts CB Asante Samuel Jr. and the VP of American Airlines, Lokesh Amaranayaka, spoke to the athletes about the importance of leadership, character, and giving back to the community. They both surprised the team's practice with tickets to the team's Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and a donation to the football program!

video

Bolts Community Crew Packs JoyJars with Chargers Players and Staff

The Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – partnered with the Jessie Rees Foundation to host a staff volunteer day at the Chargers' facility. Players including Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Drue Tranquill, Dustin Hopkins, Donald Parham Jr., Christian Covington, and Zach Bailey volunteered alongside front office staff members to pack over 300 JoyJars that will be delivered to pediatric cancer patients. To learn more about upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit chargers.com/community/crew

gallery

Girls Flag Jersey Unveil at SoFi Stadium

The Chargers, in partnership with Nike, Gatorade, and the Rams, provided new uniforms and products to the 16 teams participating in the second season of Girls Flag Football across high schools in Los Angeles. Team USA members spoke to the athletes about the importance of girls' flag and achieving equality in sports.

gallery

Chargers Fuel Up to Play60 at Kelly Elementary

Chargers rookies Isaac Weaver, Stone Smartt, Deane Leonard, Otito Ogbonnia, Raheem Layne, and Zander Horvath visited Kelly Elementary in Compton to help run drills with the kids and teach them the importance of exercise in building healthier communities!

gallery

Zion Johnson & JT Woods Present Coach of the Week at Westminster High School

Chargers rookies Zion Johnson and JT Woods visited Westminster High School to recognize Head Coach Steven Anderson as Coach of the Week. Annually, this program recognizes high school football coaches who have made a difference in the lives of their players through leadership, hard work, and a special dedication to their young scholar athletes.

gallery

Chargers Rookies Visit Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Chargers rookie class visited Debbie Allen Dance Academy and toured their new world class facility. Joining the Bolts at the academy were Jordan High School football players and DADA dancers who participated in a Q&A with NBA Legend Norm Nixon!

gallery

Bolt Academy Commencement Celebration with Chargers & SoFi

Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. The group came together at SoFi Stadium to celebrate the young scholars from the Bolt Academy who successfully completed and graduated from the program.

gallery

video

Derwin James, Jr. Unveils Renovated Weight Room at Jordan High School

Safety Derwin James, Jr. visited Jordan High School in Los Angeles to present a newly renovated weight room and Oakley sunglasses to the school's football team.

video

Keenan Allen Joins Snoop Dogg For Snoop Special Stars Youth Football Camp

Wide receiver Keenan Allen joined rapper Snoop Dogg for Snoop Special Stars Camp, a program which provides children with special needs with a safe place where they can play sports. Allen stopped by the camp in LA to coach the kids and even learn a few of their dance moves.

video

Chargers Host PREP Youth Flag Football Camp

The Chargers held a Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp through the Chargers Impact Fund, SkyOne Federal Credit Union, and Sonesta Hotels. The camp guided participants through technique drills and culminated in a tournament between the teams. Chargers players Donald Parham, Matt Feiler, Christian Covington and more served as special guests, helping coach the athletes and signing autographs after the camp.

video

Chargers Host High School Football Leadership Summit With American Airlines

The Chargers partnered with American Airlines to hold the annual Take Charge Summit for high school football players from the Greater LA area who were rising seniors. This summit, which took place at SoFi Stadium, featured guest speakers from American Airlines and Chargers players Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer and focused on building the leadership qualities of these young athletes.

video

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund: Helping Families Thrive

Take a look back at how the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund supported the Southern California community in 2021, including the inaugural year of Bolt Academy, the 17th annual Bikes for Kids Donation, and much more!

news

Bolts Host 'Take Charge' Summit Presented by American Airlines

Nearly 100 high school football players representing 50 school throughout the Greater L.A. area were led through elements directly from the NFL Player Engagement's "character development" curriculum.

gallery

Bolts Community Crew Teams Up with Village for Vets

80 volunteers from the Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – supported Village for Vets in painting and beautifying over 120 transitional shelters for military Veterans experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

gallery

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund Host Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp

This past weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund hosted Chargers PREP Youth Football Camp, a one-day camp for 250 young athletes to develop and prepare their skills for the next level of football at the Bolts practice field in Costa Mesa.

video

Chargers Host 2nd Annual Nike 11-On To Support Youth Football

The Chargers held their second annual Nike 11-On event at Long Beach Poly High School, in which local boys and girls prep football programs came together to go through drills, compete, and receive guidance from special guest Rashawn Slater.

gallery

Bolts Host 3rd Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 3rd Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club

gallery

Chargers x Nike '11-On' 2022

The Chargers hosted their second annual Nike 11-On event this past weekend at Long Beach Poly High School. Boys and Girls prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from All-Pro LT Rashawn Slater before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.

MORE NEWS

news

5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games

Take a look at where the Bolts stand entering the bye week

news

Chargers Mailbag: Will the Bolts Make a Move Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of the bye week

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

news

Rookie On the Right: A Conversation with Zion Johnson

"One of the things we try to stress with each other is just communication. If we're on the same page, then we're gonna be a lot better and more cohesive as an offensive line."

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Radical Hope Partner On Wellness Initiative for Team Rookies

Los Angeles Chargers are first professional team to Adapt RADical Health Program for player development

news

Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering The Bye Week?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their bye week

news

Bella Rasmussen 'Grateful' After Historic Gridiron Achievement

The Laguna Beach running back recently made history as the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school varsity game

news

J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Bolts are a "work-in-progress" entering Week 8 bye

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 7 loss

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 23 - Seahawks 37

Cosas que vimos el domingo en SoFi

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against Seattle

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks

Chargers hit by more injuries, inconsistent play in double-digit defeat in Week 7

news

Chargers Fall at Home to Seahawks

Bolts can't overcome slow start, fall to 4-3 on the season ahead of the bye week

news

Chargers-Seahawks Inactives for Week 7

Here is who won't suit up for the Bolts against Seattle

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Cromartie, Liuget Sign 1-Day Contracts & Retire as Chargers

"That was one of the greatest things that could have ever happened to me, playing for that organization.They changed my life ... me retiring as a Charger is a true honor."

news

Previa del Juego: Chargers vs. Seahawks

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en SoFi

news

Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October

Chargers looking fourth fourth consecutive victory ahead of bye week

news

Week 7 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Seahawks

Take a look at the Week 7 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup

news

Scouting the Seahawks: Week 7

Get a preview of Sunday's game with Michael-Shawn Dugar, who covers the Seahawks for The Athletic

news

Chargers Among NFL.com's Top AFC Contenders

NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha examined how the AFC teams stack up through six games

news

James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense

"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys ... we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well."

news

Top Quotes | What the Seahawks Are Saying About the Chargers

"He's just a really good player, he's a star player. He's a great finisher with ball in his hands and he is really hard to tackle."

