Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

Aug 09, 2023 at 02:22 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP Day 11 Updated

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Daiyan Henley's media availability on Wednesday:

Hometown Debuts

A pair of Chargers draft picks will be suiting up in the powder blues for the first time where it all started.

Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu and third-round pick Daiyan Henley have been full go during their first training camp, as the pair of rookies have gotten their first look of life in the NFL. Saturday's preseason opener will be another big step in the process.

And it will also be a special moment for the two rookies.

Both Tuipulotu and Henley grew up and played in the area, and their first NFL action will come just a few miles from where it all began.

Tuipulotu, who grew up in Hawthorne, played football at Lawndale High School and USC, mentioned how he is treating his debut as another game, but also talked what being close to home has been like for him.

"I'll just treat it like another game, just enjoy and have fun with my teammates," Tuipulotu said. "We're all playing for each other in these preseason games. We're all trying to prove to each other that we belong on the team. We just have to do our job and have fun."

"It's a blessing to be out here because when I need a break, I've got my family down the street," Tuipulotu later added. "Just drive down there, 20 minutes away and have some balance between football and the stuff outside of football."

Henley echoed the sentiment, adding his level of excitement to finally get a chance to play at SoFi Stadium.

"To have my first game be there, in general — I was there with the [Washington State] Cougs not too long ago for a bowl game, but I didn't play," Henley said. "To be there and be able to play my first game at SoFi, I mean, like I said, 1,000. Excitement is out the roof for me."

And it will be a family affair for both, as they expect to welcome a lot of family.

"The family is going to be deep. My paycheck is going to be a little low there but, hopefully, I'll have my whole family there," Tuipulotu said with a laugh.

Henley added: "I mean, SoFi, this is home. To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."

Tuipulotu and Henley have had their moments, but have made sure to make their presence felt.

On the edges, Tuipulotu has been a force and had a strong practice Wednesday, contributing on pass and run downs. Henley has been active around the football so far as well, knocking down balls over the middle.

Their first NFL training camps has been competitive, but at the same time, something they're enjoying every moment of.

"It's been fun trying to feel everyone's energy," Tuipulotu said. "They're trying to get to know me and I'm trying to get to know them and build that chemistry within the team. I'm just trying to enjoy and have fun."

Henley added: "It's pretty good. I'm having fun. I'm enjoying it. I mean, it's football. This is my day job, now. To be able to come up here and do what I love every day, I've been enjoying it. These days are long because it's camp, but I enjoy every moment of it."

Moore 'excited' to watch offense Saturday

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore will have his first crack at calling plays in a game situation with the Bolts during Saturday's preseason opener.

The first-year Bolts play caller has had his offense going toe-to-toe with the defense but will get a chance to go up against a different team for the first time.

Moore is looking forward to the opportunity to get going in a game situation, as he outlined what he's looking for out of his offense Saturday night.

"No. 1 is operation, just a clean operation and that our guys are on the same page, communicating really well," Moore said. "Certainly, as preseason games progress, a lot of the younger guys will get a lot of opportunities.

"We're really excited about those guys, just getting a chance to go play free, play football, trust yourself — you're here for a reason — and go for it," Moore added.

The offense has gone through a number of situational drills through 11 practices, with the team continuing to fine tune the offense.

Practices went up another level with the pads coming on last week, but Saturday will be the first time some positions will be able to showcase their full ability in a game.

And one of those positions is running back, as padded practices don't involve tackling to the ground.

Saturday will be different, and Moore noted his excitement to watch the running back group for the first time in a fully live game scenario.

"Preseason games are so phenomenal for running backs, just because it's finally their chance to really show, ultimately, what they are able to do," Moore said. "We have such a great group here that is going to have these awesome opportunities to hop in there, get some rushing attempts, make the plays out in space, make great decisions out in space.

"I'm really excited for those guys," Moore added.

Chargers Begin Week 3 of Camp

Check out the best photos from the tenth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Henley relying on veteran LBs

Whether it's been in coverage or in run plays, Henley has made an impact on drills whenever he's on the field.

The first NFL training camp for Henley has been exactly how it should be according to the linebacker.

"Everything is how it's supposed to be," Henley said. "For me, being the rookie, being able to have the vets that I have in the room. I'm dealing with minor mistakes every now and then, but then major plays every now and then.

"I think the flow is coming perfect because I've talked to my coaches and my coaches are telling me that I'm doing great," Henley added. "With that being said, I've been having a good camp. That's credit to my coaches and credit to my captains, my leaders."

It's a work in progress, like it is for all rookies.

But just like it's been for his fellow rookies who have joined a veteran room, Henley has had an opportunity to learn from some of the best in former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Henley spoke about his experiences with Kendricks, praising the impact he's had on him thus far.

"To be able to be with a guy like Eric Kendricks and be able to pick his brain, talk about football — there's a lot to pick up from a guy like that because he's seen so much and he's been so involved in the game and at a high level," Henley said. "Whenever I get a chance to talk about what he's seeing on a play, it's always in-depth because he's trying to give me his best answer.

"Having that talk with him has definitely been impacting me as a player on the field," Henley later added.

And it's not only Kendricks, as the rest of the linebacker core has been instrumental in the rookie linebacker learning from his first year mistakes — and not doing them again.

"I've been able to talk to EK," Henley said. "I've been able to talk to [Kenneth Murray]. Dudes like Amen [Ogbongbemiga], Nick Niemann. I have guys that surround me that help me realize that you have to learn through the mess ups.

"Then, when you make those plays and you figure it out, it's that much better because you won't make that same mistake again," Henley added. "That's all I'm focused on, is not making the same mistake twice."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How Alohi Gilman's Calm Presence is Impacting Bolts Secondary

"He's a guy that has been here for three years now, so a lot of reps have been invested in him, and he's invested a lot into the defense. You can see some of those dividends paying him now."
news

How Joshua Palmer is Strengthening His Connection With Justin Herbert

"We have a lot of time to grow, but we've made major improvements from every season."
news

How Kellen Moore Has Evaluated the Chargers Run Game So Far

"It's one of those things, you spend a long time during the offseason not in pads, so guys just have to get used to it. It's going to get better each and every day. You just have to be patient with it."
news

How Asante Samuel, Jr., is Progressing Entering Year 3

"I'm feeling good. I feel like our team is getting better each and every day ... We're just competing really hard. We're making each other better."
news

Why Rashawn Slater Welcomes Daily Challenge from Khalil Mack & Joey Bosa

"I definitely want to be like the best version of myself. I think I've improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year."
news

Bolts Start Next Phase of Training Camp in Pads

"Any time that you put the pads on, you kind of start training camp with the physicality and the blocking and the tackling. That's where it all began, so it was good."
news

Why Brandon Staley Loves the Starting 5 on the Bolts O-Line

"That starting five has really good chemistry together. That's exciting for us. There's going to be really good competition for those six through 10 spots."
news

Why Kellen Moore is Fired Up After 2 Chargers Camp Practices

"First of all, I think it's an awesome set up. It's really, really cool. I love the environment. It's been a lot of fun, it's been good."
news

What was Brandon Staley's Training Camp Message to the Chargers?

"We have a really good football team, and what we have to make sure is that we take the field right every single day with that mindset, to compete at a Super Bowl standard."
news

Why Brandon Staley is Encouraged After Chargers Minicamp

"I was just really appreciative of the entire offseason. The attendance was fantastic, and that says so much about the leadership of our team."
news

Why Sebastian Joseph-Day Compares the Offseason to Baking a Cake

"The offseason is kind of like baking a cake. I know it's a weird analogy, but you can't skip one step."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising