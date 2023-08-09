Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

Hometown Debuts

A pair of Chargers draft picks will be suiting up in the powder blues for the first time where it all started.

Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu and third-round pick Daiyan Henley have been full go during their first training camp, as the pair of rookies have gotten their first look of life in the NFL. Saturday's preseason opener will be another big step in the process.

And it will also be a special moment for the two rookies.

Both Tuipulotu and Henley grew up and played in the area, and their first NFL action will come just a few miles from where it all began.

Tuipulotu, who grew up in Hawthorne, played football at Lawndale High School and USC, mentioned how he is treating his debut as another game, but also talked what being close to home has been like for him.

"I'll just treat it like another game, just enjoy and have fun with my teammates," Tuipulotu said. "We're all playing for each other in these preseason games. We're all trying to prove to each other that we belong on the team. We just have to do our job and have fun."

"It's a blessing to be out here because when I need a break, I've got my family down the street," Tuipulotu later added. "Just drive down there, 20 minutes away and have some balance between football and the stuff outside of football."

Henley echoed the sentiment, adding his level of excitement to finally get a chance to play at SoFi Stadium.