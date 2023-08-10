Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here is What Brandon Staley Wants to See in Bolts Preseason Opener

Aug 10, 2023 at 02:31 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP Day 12 TC

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Easton Stick and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor's media availability on Thursday:

Getting game ready

The next time the Bolts take the field, it will be against another team for the first time in the 2023 preseason.

The Chargers wrapped up their 12th practice of training camp with a padded session in the lead up to Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley has been pleased with the training camp practices so far that have been back and forth, as players have competed at a high level.

Saturday night's preseason opener will be the team's first chance at in-game competition, and Staley noted some of the areas he will have an eye out for against the Rams.

"Tackling. Any time that you tackle live for the first time, that's always something that you're going to try and focus on," Staley said. "Operationally, making sure that we're as clean as we can be in all three phases.

"You're doing something for the first time, some of these rookies have never played in an NFL game," Staley added. "There are a lot of people on the sideline. Just making sure that we're organized, that we give these guys a really clean game plan so that they can go execute and that we can evaluate them."

In terms of who will suit up Saturday and for how long, Staley says it has yet to be determined.

"We're going to take the injury report from today and meet, as a coaching staff, tonight, and kind of map those reps for the ball game," Staley said.

Practices and games offer a lot for a team heading into the new season in terms of evaluation as both offer different things.

Staley broke down how each can be beneficial, pointing out key differences that can only be had in one setting.

"Practice is where it's at because you can control the environment, you can get them through the situations," Staley said. "There is that element of the games that you're getting to see them against different schemes, you can see them apply their rules to some un-scouted looks and tackle other players.

"I think that there is that finishing aspect to the preseason games, which is important, and who can execute under pressure, but practice is probably where we learn the most," Staley added.

Saturday's preseason opener will be big for the development of not only the players, but the coaches as well.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, who is in his first year serving the role, will have an opportunity to call the defense for part of Saturday's game. This is something Staley and his group has done in the past and is a great way to help develop the staff.

"I'll call some of it, and then Derrick will call some of it," Staley said. "We haven't decided exactly, but we've done it in the past here in the preseason. We want to try to create as much opportunity for people to improve. We want to make sure that we get the preseason started off the right way.

"Last year, we did something similar with [former Defensive Coordinator] Renaldo [Hill] and [Wide Receivers Coach] Chris [Beatty]," Staley added. "We're going to make sure that we always do that. I think that it's important for our guys, so that they can develop. You'll see some of that in the preseason."

Day 11 at Chargers Camp

Check out the best photos from the eleventh day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
108 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
109 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
110 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
111 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
112 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
113 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
114 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
115 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
116 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
117 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
118 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
119 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
120 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
121 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
122 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stick 'excited' to face different opponent

With Justin Herbert unlikely to suit up Saturday, backup quarterback Easton Stick is set to have a big role against the Rams.

The Chargers 2019 fifth-round pick was re-signed during the offseason as the No. 2 behind Herbert and will now play in his fourth preseason for the team. (There was no preseason in 2020).

Stick has been getting consistent reps throughout training camp but talked about his excitement to take the field against another opponent for the first time this season.

"You get to that point about three weeks into it now," Stick said. "You're excited to see something else. Kind of test your skills, test what you've been doing in camp against somebody else.

"Get into that competition, that's what everybody wants," Stick added.

Stick's amount of playing time has not yet finalized, but Staley expects him to play a 'healthy amount'.

The Bolts will rely on Stick a lot Saturday night, as his years of experience and strong camp will be needed.

"A lot. I'm really looking forward to Easton playing a lot in the preseason and getting to show what he can do," Staley said. "He has had an excellent camp. I think that you can see the improvement.

"I told you guys that I think all three years that we've been with him, he has improved as a player," Staley added. "He's going to be a really steady presence for those guys on gameday on Saturday night. Really looking forward to watching him play."

The opener will be the first NFL action for a lot of the younger players on the roster, so Sitck's leadership will be needed — and the back-up quarterback is looking forward to the opportunity.

"It'll be a lot of fun," Stick said. "Obviously, Justin is not playing. Whoever is behind center, whether it's me or Max [Duggan], kind of taking on that position and getting a chance to bring the guys together, go compete and see what happens.

"Like I said, you're looking forward to playing somebody else, somebody in different colors," Stick added. "That will be a big part of it."

Taylor in Year 2

Ja'Sir Taylor's rookie season came fast for the cornerback.

Taylor went from a sixth-round pick to special teams contributor before carving out a role for himself on defense.

And now entering his second season things have slowed down a bit, as he continues to get more and more comfortable.

"Coming out here as a rookie, things move fast," Taylor said. "You're on one field, another field, special teams, defense.

"Just being able to be comfortable, know where I'm going, get my feet set," Taylor added. "That's what's easier."

Taylor has lined up on the inside and outside throughout training camp and has made a number of plays around the football. He's been an integral part of the secondary, as Staley and more have noted his improvement in camp so far.

But the second-year corner's mindset continues to be on improving and helping the team in whatever way he can.

"I would say that it's good," Taylor said. "I'm learning a lot. A lot of things to improve. A lot of things that I'm good at. It's good to just build that trust from my teammates. It's going well."

"I'm just trying to come in here and get better each and every day," Taylor later added. "I'm not sure how the depth chart works. As long as I come here, do what I have to do to improve each and every day, I'm sure I'll be in a position to help this team."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

"To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."
news

How Alohi Gilman's Calm Presence is Impacting Bolts Secondary

"He's a guy that has been here for three years now, so a lot of reps have been invested in him, and he's invested a lot into the defense. You can see some of those dividends paying him now."
news

How Joshua Palmer is Strengthening His Connection With Justin Herbert

"We have a lot of time to grow, but we've made major improvements from every season."
news

How Kellen Moore Has Evaluated the Chargers Run Game So Far

"It's one of those things, you spend a long time during the offseason not in pads, so guys just have to get used to it. It's going to get better each and every day. You just have to be patient with it."
news

How Asante Samuel, Jr., is Progressing Entering Year 3

"I'm feeling good. I feel like our team is getting better each and every day ... We're just competing really hard. We're making each other better."
news

Why Rashawn Slater Welcomes Daily Challenge from Khalil Mack & Joey Bosa

"I definitely want to be like the best version of myself. I think I've improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year."
news

Bolts Start Next Phase of Training Camp in Pads

"Any time that you put the pads on, you kind of start training camp with the physicality and the blocking and the tackling. That's where it all began, so it was good."
news

Why Brandon Staley Loves the Starting 5 on the Bolts O-Line

"That starting five has really good chemistry together. That's exciting for us. There's going to be really good competition for those six through 10 spots."
news

Why Kellen Moore is Fired Up After 2 Chargers Camp Practices

"First of all, I think it's an awesome set up. It's really, really cool. I love the environment. It's been a lot of fun, it's been good."
news

What was Brandon Staley's Training Camp Message to the Chargers?

"We have a really good football team, and what we have to make sure is that we take the field right every single day with that mindset, to compete at a Super Bowl standard."
news

Why Brandon Staley is Encouraged After Chargers Minicamp

"I was just really appreciative of the entire offseason. The attendance was fantastic, and that says so much about the leadership of our team."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising