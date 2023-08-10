Here is What Brandon Staley Wants to See in Bolts Preseason Opener

Practices and games offer a lot for a team heading into the new season in terms of evaluation as both offer different things.

Staley broke down how each can be beneficial, pointing out key differences that can only be had in one setting.

"Practice is where it's at because you can control the environment, you can get them through the situations," Staley said. "There is that element of the games that you're getting to see them against different schemes, you can see them apply their rules to some un-scouted looks and tackle other players.

"I think that there is that finishing aspect to the preseason games, which is important, and who can execute under pressure, but practice is probably where we learn the most," Staley added.

Saturday's preseason opener will be big for the development of not only the players, but the coaches as well.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, who is in his first year serving the role, will have an opportunity to call the defense for part of Saturday's game. This is something Staley and his group has done in the past and is a great way to help develop the staff.

"I'll call some of it, and then Derrick will call some of it," Staley said. "We haven't decided exactly, but we've done it in the past here in the preseason. We want to try to create as much opportunity for people to improve. We want to make sure that we get the preseason started off the right way.