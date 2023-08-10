Tom Pelissero: The Chargers Are as Talented as Any Team I've Seen

You mention Brandon and working to bounce back from the playoff loss. How intrigued are people nationally to see how the Chargers respond from that?

"I think, nationally, there's a hyper focus on how the last two seasons have ended for the Chargers. Frankly, the Chargers haven't had a ton of primetime games and they're oftentimes playing those mid-afternoon kickoffs when 75 percent of the country has the Cowboys on. So, what you think of the Chargers … if you just see them in those little spots … is how those games ended. What you miss is that they've been leading the Chiefs in the fourth quarter of their games and they're up 27-0 in a playoff game.

"If you focus on the growth from Year 1 to Year 2 to Year 3, there's no question they have the best team they've had. And in their minds, they've upgraded significantly at some of the coaching positions. Let's roll the ball out there because personnel-wise, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to compete at a really high level, which will allow people to see more of you and showcase that growth."

You mentioned the coaching changes. What vibe did you get on how Kellen Moore has impacted the organization?

"Well, the first thing I was told here about Kellen is how good his relationship and communication have been with Justin. That's going to be one of the most important relationships for this team. But he has a lot of fun stuff to play with with all those wide receivers and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he finds ways to get all four of them out there on the field together. He's got Austin Ekeler, who looks really good right now.