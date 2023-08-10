Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Pelissero: The Chargers Are as Talented as Any Team I've Seen

Aug 10, 2023 at 08:08 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

TP

Tom Pelissero has made one of his favorite stops on his training camp tour.

The NFL Network Insiders was in Costa Mesa this week to get an inside look at the Bolts.

We caught up with Pelissero to talk all things Chargers:

Training camp is a time for optimism for all 32 NFL teams. But what is your No. 1 reason for optimism with the Bolts?

"I was [on TV] with Daniel Jeremiah and Leslie Frazier and we all kept saying the same thing. You look on the field and you don't see a whole lot of things that they're missing to be competing, not just in the AFC West, but to be a Super Bowl-type of contender. They add another big-bodied wide receiver and now you have four dudes who can be mismatches at that position. You have Austin Ekeler back, Justin Herbert got paid but you expect him to continue to improve. Rashawn Slater barely even played last year. J.C. Jackson barely even played last year. Joey Bosa didn't play for a good chunk of the season. Khalil Mack is healthier now. Derwin James, too. There's so much star power on the team.

"And despite all the challenges they had last year, including Justin Herbert playing through that rib injury, they still went 10-7 and were in position to close out a playoff game. I know Brandon Staley tackled that head on in the first meeting of training camp this year in terms of how that game against Jacksonville can sort of propel them and be a motor for them going forward here.

"Whether that happens depends on a lot of factors, including health. And you have a new OC in Kellen Moore. But in terms of just the talent Tom Telesco has put together, it's fair to say they are as talented as any team I've seen so far in training camp."

Chargers Begin Week 3 of Camp

Check out the best photos from the tenth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

You mention Brandon and working to bounce back from the playoff loss. How intrigued are people nationally to see how the Chargers respond from that?

"I think, nationally, there's a hyper focus on how the last two seasons have ended for the Chargers. Frankly, the Chargers haven't had a ton of primetime games and they're oftentimes playing those mid-afternoon kickoffs when 75 percent of the country has the Cowboys on. So, what you think of the Chargers … if you just see them in those little spots … is how those games ended. What you miss is that they've been leading the Chiefs in the fourth quarter of their games and they're up 27-0 in a playoff game.

"If you focus on the growth from Year 1 to Year 2 to Year 3, there's no question they have the best team they've had. And in their minds, they've upgraded significantly at some of the coaching positions. Let's roll the ball out there because personnel-wise, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to compete at a really high level, which will allow people to see more of you and showcase that growth."

You mentioned the coaching changes. What vibe did you get on how Kellen Moore has impacted the organization?

"Well, the first thing I was told here about Kellen is how good his relationship and communication have been with Justin. That's going to be one of the most important relationships for this team. But he has a lot of fun stuff to play with with all those wide receivers and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he finds ways to get all four of them out there on the field together. He's got Austin Ekeler, who looks really good right now.

"And that line, once Rashawn got hurt last year, they were slapping it together. Now with Rashawn lining up with Zion Johnson, I wouldn't want to be going against the left side of that line. Kellen is very creative and he's got an high football IQ. He's still a young coach who's still going through his own growth process, but the stars had to align for him to leave Dallas and it was perfect timing for the Chargers in their OC search. Brandon Staley and Kellen have a really good relationship as well. It's August and they haven't played games yet, but everything is positive on that front right now."

Day 11 at Chargers Camp

Check out the best photos from the eleventh day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
108 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
109 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
110 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
111 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
112 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
113 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
114 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
115 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
116 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
117 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
118 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
119 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
120 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
121 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
122 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What's a position you've heard could make a bigger impact than people are talking about right now?

"Eric Kendricks' arrival. You and I were both with him in Minnesota. Just a good, solid individual. Can bring a lot to the room and can still play. He's always in great shape. But the other guy I've been told has had a great camp is Kenneth Murray. He's a guy, you look at him, and he's built the way you want a linebacker to be built. He's another guy who could be impactful.

"And then there's some other guys. What's J.C. Jackson going to be? He's doing individual and not team stuff yet, but everything I've heard in terms of how he looks … you wouldn't think he's coming off a significant injury. That was a big-time, high-priced free agent 17 months ago that you didn't really get to see. Now he joins the mix with guys like Asante Samuel and Derwin James on the back end. Again, there's so much star power on this time. But a bunch of it at various times last season wasn't even available."

Final question for you. Look ahead to late January, where are the Chargers going to be at?

"It's all out there in front of them and that's the great mystery of all of this. The No. 1 thing is going to be the division. The Chiefs have won it however many years it a row and are the defending Super Bowl champions. They've got the reigning MVP and the reigning Super Bowl MVP. The [Chargers] have almost had them, but it's another thing to actually finish them off. Those games, definitely in the AFC, are the ones I'm most excited to watch this fall. You're talking about a guy who might be the greatest player we've ever seen play the position. And another guy, even after just getting paid, has come out motivated to show that he might be able to challenge for that throne."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Live Updates from Chargers 2023 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know about the Bolts during camp as they get ready for the regular season
news

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

"To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."
news

3 Observations: Quentin Johnston Comes Up Clutch in Pressure Situation

The Bolts rookie wide receiver hauled in a long touchdown catch from Justin Herbert on Wednesday as the Chargers worked on situational football 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising