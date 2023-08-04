How Kellen Moore Has Evaluated the Chargers Run Game So Far

Fox on the run defense

Just like the ground game is trying to improve heading into the regular season, the other side of the ball is looking to do just the same.

The defense has had their hands full going up against Moore's offense, but it's been a back-and-forth battle. The defense got the upper hand on Wednesday, but the offense fought right back Friday — just as it's been throughout camp up to this point.

Competing against the Bolts offense is something defensive lineman Morgan Fox posed as challenging but is helping the defense improve in areas on emphasis.

"It's tough," Fox said. "They do a lot of stuff that messes with certain rules, and they move around a lot, they let [QB Justin] Herbert throw his arm and do what they do and get the running backs open get them moving.

"They have great run game and mechanics," Fox added. "It's been a challenge every day, but it's a good challenge. Everyone says iron sharpens iron and we've definitely been getting better."

As Fox mentioned, the topic of run defense has been a point of emphasis throughout the early stages of camp.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and others have spoken about just how important improving in that area is going to be this season and what they're doing to attack it in camp.

And Fox echoed the sentiment Friday, as it's an area each member of the defense is looking to get better at in each facet.

"I think our dedication to improving it is definitely starting to show through," Fox said. "Guys are communicating really well when it comes to our adjustments in the run game, taking on the mentality of being more physical, being more sound and understanding where they fit within the defense.

"That has been a huge point of emphasis for everyone; understand where you fit in the scheme," Fox added. "I think guys have really emphasized and taken it as a point of pride to improve that."

Fox, who's now entering his second year with the Bolts, will line up alongside many of the same teammates he did last year.

With a lot of the cohesion already there, Fox hopes that they can use the late-season momentum and familiarity to improve and get to where they want to be.