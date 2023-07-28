Joey Bosa Makes NFL's Top 100 List for 7th Straight Year

Bosa finished last season with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in just five games.

And he got off to a great start as well, wreaking havoc in a Week 1 game saw him finish with 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

"Joey Bosa is one of my favorite defensive ends in the league and he has my respect for sure," New York Jets defensive end Michael Clemons said. "I think the things that pops out to me when I watch him is his technique.

"I think every one of his moves is calculated," Clemons added. "On camera he doesn't look too big to me, what pops out to me is his technique."

Whether it's his speed, athleticism or attention to detail, Bosa is a lot to deal with on the line of scrimmage.

Opposing offenses know what they're up against when they have to lineup against Bosa and he remains one of the most respected rushers in the league by other defensive and offensive players around the league.

"He has the quickness and the athleticism to do a multiplicity of techniques," longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce said. "He's also really, really strong.