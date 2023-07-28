Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joey Bosa Makes NFL's Top 100 List for 7th Straight Year

Jul 27, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Joey Bosa has become a regular on the NFL's Top 100 list.

The Pro Bowl outside linebacker made the list for the seventh straight year — coming in at No. 70 in this year's edition.

Despite missing 12 games due to a groin injury in 2022, Bosa made the list and remains one of the premier players in the NFL coming off the edge.

The Bolts star outside linebacker has been voted in by his peers for as long as he's been in the league now, as he continues to garner praise and respect for what he's able to do on the field with his unique skillset.

"Joey's just so fluid, it's just effortless," Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. "He makes everything look so easy. His pass rush moves just seem like second nature and he does everything at a high level."

Chargers Kickoff Training Camp 2023

Check out the best photos from the first day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

Bosa finished last season with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in just five games.

And he got off to a great start as well, wreaking havoc in a Week 1 game saw him finish with 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

"Joey Bosa is one of my favorite defensive ends in the league and he has my respect for sure," New York Jets defensive end Michael Clemons said. "I think the things that pops out to me when I watch him is his technique.

"I think every one of his moves is calculated," Clemons added. "On camera he doesn't look too big to me, what pops out to me is his technique."

Whether it's his speed, athleticism or attention to detail, Bosa is a lot to deal with on the line of scrimmage.

Opposing offenses know what they're up against when they have to lineup against Bosa and he remains one of the most respected rushers in the league by other defensive and offensive players around the league.

"He has the quickness and the athleticism to do a multiplicity of techniques," longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce said. "He's also really, really strong.

"And on top of that, he just has great instincts for the game," Kelce added. "What you have to have to be a great defensive lineman in this league."

