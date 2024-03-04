Chargers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

The 2024 NFL League Year is on the horizon.
Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with this one-stop for all signings and transactions.
Here is the 2024 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, which will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.
Unrestricted Free Agents
Essang Bassey
Bassey played in 11 games (one start) after being claimed off waivers in early October, finishing with 13 total tackles and three passes defended.
Will Clapp
Clapp stepped up at center in his second season with the Chargers, starting 11 games in 2023.
Michael Davis
Davis played in all 17 games (14 starts) in his seventh season with the team, notching double-digit passes defensed for the fourth consecutive season.
Austin Ekeler
Ekeler missed three games due to an ankle injury, but scored six touchdowns and finished with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his seven-year career.
Alex Erickson
Erickson was added to the Bolts practice squad in August and signed to the active roster in December, catching 16 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in eight games (three starts).
Gerald Everett
Everett was productive again in his second season with the Bolts, appearing in 15 games (12 starts) and hauling in 411 receiving yards as one of the team's most reliable pass catching targets in 2023.
Alohi Gilman
A 2020 sixth-round pick, Gilman produced the best season of his career. He started 14 games, tying for the team lead in interceptions (two) and finishing second on the team with three forced fumbles.
Will Grier
Grier was signed by the Chargers to the active roster in mid-December following Justin Herbert's injury, serving as the team's backup for the final three games.
Jalen Guyton
Guyton made his return from a torn ACL in Week 9 and would play in eight games (three starts), hauling in a touchdown pass.
Jaylinn Hawkins
Claimed off waivers by the Bolts in mid-October, Hawkins played in 10 games and logged over 100 snaps on both defense and special teams.
Justin Hollins
Hollins played in seven games after being signed to the roster midseason due to injuries, notching a sack and tackle for loss.
Austin Johnson
Johnson was a mainstay on the interior, starting all 17 games and making 46 total tackles in his second season with the Bolts.
Joshua Kelley
Kelley played in all 17 games (three starts) and rushing for 405 yards and two touchdowns.
Dean Marlowe
Marlowe joined the Bolts practice squad in late August before eventually joining the active roster, playing in 16 games (four starts).
Kenneth Murray, Jr.
A former first-round pick, Murray wore the green dot for the majority of the season. He finished with 107 total tackles, one interception and 3.0 sacks.
Tanner Muse
Muse was claimed off waivers in late August and was a key special teams contributor for the Bolts before being placed on IR in mid-November.
Easton Stick
A 2019 fifth-round round pick, Stick saw his first significant NFL action after starting four games late in the season. He threw for 1,129 yards and three touchdowns while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Tom
Tom was signed to the practice squad in mid-October and appeared in one game for the Bolts.
Nick Vannett
Vannett joined the Chargers practice squad in late August before being signed to the active roster in November and appeared eight games (five starts).
Nick Williams
Williams was signed last May and was a consistent presence on the interior, playing in 14 games (six starts) and notching seven tackles for loss.
Restricted Free Agents
Blake Lynch
Lynch played in seven games for the Chargers and was a key special teams contributor.
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Ogbongbemiga continued to be one of the most important special teams player in his third year with the Bolts, playing the second most special teams snaps in 2023.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Zack Bailey
Bailey started the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in September, but was placed on injured reserve in December.
Cameron Dicker
Dicker built on his impressive rookie season with an even better season in 2023, knocking in 31 of 33 field goals (including seven makes from 50-plus). He was also perfect on 35 extra point tries.
Keelan Doss
Doss began the 2023 season on the practice squad and eventually appeared in five games.
Raheem Layne
Layne appeared in five games (one start) before and an ACL injury ended his season in mid-October.
Foster Sarell
Sarell returned for his second season on the Chargers and played in all 17 games on special teams.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets