 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

Mar 28, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
240322_FultonPR

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest free agency news.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Fulton joins the Bolts after spending his first four seasons (2020-23) with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fulton has started 37-of-41 regular-season games played, including starting his last 35 consecutive games. In the regular season, Fulton has recorded 150 tackles (116 solo), four interceptions, 25 passes defensed, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery. He added a pair of games played in the postseason, making a start and posting six tackles (four solo).

In his second season with the Titans in 2021, Fulton set a new career high with a team-best 14 passes defensed in 13 starts, ranking inside the top-five among AFC defenders. That year, he added 40 tackles (30 solo) and picked off a career-best two passes. Fulton's efforts in 2021 helped Tennessee claim the AFC South Division title and secure the AFC's No. 1 seed in advance of the playoffs.

A native of New Orleans, La., Fulton capped his collegiate career by helping Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019, starting all 15 games for the Tigers and earning second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors. Over his three seasons of action at LSU (2016, '18-19), Fulton appeared in 28 games (25 starts), registering 65 tackles, 25 passes defensed, two picks and a forced fumble.

Best Photos of Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton celebrates after a play against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
1 / 10

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton celebrates after a play against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
2 / 10

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
3 / 10

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans defensive back Kristian Fulton (26) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
4 / 10

Tennessee Titans defensive back Kristian Fulton (26) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
5 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 10

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive back Elijah Molden, left, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, behind, during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 10

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive back Elijah Molden, left, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, behind, during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) makes a catch as he's defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 10

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) makes a catch as he's defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
FILE - Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton defends during an NFL football game, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Titans placed a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in cornerback Fulton and lineman Kyle Peko (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
9 / 10

FILE - Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton defends during an NFL football game, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Titans placed a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in cornerback Fulton and lineman Kyle Peko (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 10

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising