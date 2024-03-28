Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Fulton joins the Bolts after spending his first four seasons (2020-23) with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fulton has started 37-of-41 regular-season games played, including starting his last 35 consecutive games. In the regular season, Fulton has recorded 150 tackles (116 solo), four interceptions, 25 passes defensed, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery. He added a pair of games played in the postseason, making a start and posting six tackles (four solo).

In his second season with the Titans in 2021, Fulton set a new career high with a team-best 14 passes defensed in 13 starts, ranking inside the top-five among AFC defenders. That year, he added 40 tackles (30 solo) and picked off a career-best two passes. Fulton's efforts in 2021 helped Tennessee claim the AFC South Division title and secure the AFC's No. 1 seed in advance of the playoffs.