Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
One of the most accurate kickers in football, Dicker made 52-of-55 field goals (94.5 pct.) over his first two pro seasons, the best career field goal percentage in NFL history by any player with at least 50 attempts. Dicker made 31 field goals last season, the most in a single season by a Chargers kicker in a decade. In 2022, he turned in one of the best rookie seasons in history, registering the best field goal percentage (95.5 pct.) by any rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts. That season, he won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January and two Special Teams Player of the Week honors (Week 5 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 9 with the Los Angeles Chargers). Dicker kicked collegiately at Texas for four seasons (2018-21), earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior for the Longhorns.
Sarell made three starts in 24 regular-season games played for the Chargers from 2022-23, also appearing in the team's postseason contest in 2022. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 before joining the Bolts later that year. Sarell played four years (2017-20) at Stanford University, starting 17-of-34 games along the offensive front. He was part of Cardinal teams that appeared in two bowl games and, in 2019, started all 11 games at right tackle to earn honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition.