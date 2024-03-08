Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

One of the most accurate kickers in football, Dicker made 52-of-55 field goals (94.5 pct.) over his first two pro seasons, the best career field goal percentage in NFL history by any player with at least 50 attempts. Dicker made 31 field goals last season, the most in a single season by a Chargers kicker in a decade. In 2022, he turned in one of the best rookie seasons in history, registering the best field goal percentage (95.5 pct.) by any rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts. That season, he won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January and two Special Teams Player of the Week honors (Week 5 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 9 with the Los Angeles Chargers). Dicker kicked collegiately at Texas for four seasons (2018-21), earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior for the Longhorns.