Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

Edwards turned in a career season in 2023, posting single-season career highs in games played (17), starts (nine), rushing yards (810) rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing attempts (198). His 13 touchdown runs tied for third among NFL running backs and ranked No. 2 among AFC running backs. Edwards added 12 receptions for 180 yards (15.0 avg.) last year, both career highs.

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2018, Edwards started seven of his 12 games played for Baltimore, including the postseason. He helped the Ravens to an AFC North title in three seasons, including twice where the team posted the best record in the conference to clinch the No. 1 seed. Edwards started 26-of-69 regular-season games in Baltimore, running for 3,395 yards and 26 touchdowns on 699 attempts (4.9 avg.), averaging more than four yards per carry every season of his career. He has added 30 receptions for 374 yards (12.5 avg.) in the passing game. In seven career postseason games, Edwards made two starts and totaled 250 yards from scrimmage (222 rushing, 28 receiving).