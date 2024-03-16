 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

Mar 16, 2024 at 10:15 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
240316_StickPR

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest free agency news.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick.

Stick spent each of the last five seasons with the Chargers after being selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, starting four-of-six career games played. In his career, Stick has completed 64.0 percent of his passes (112-of-175) for 1,133 yards and three touchdowns with an interception (85.7 rating), adding 28 rushing attempts for 142 yards (5.1 avg.) and a rushing score. Stick became the fourth player in NFL history to have three passing scores, a rushing touchdown and a completion percentage greater than 70.0 in the first two starts of a career.

The Omaha, Neb., native compiled a 49-3 career record as a starter at North Dakota State, concluding his collegiate career as the all-time winningest quarterback in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88), Stick won two FCS National Championships for the Bison.

Best Photos of Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick.

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
3 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
4 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
5 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
6 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
7 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
8 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
9 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
10 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]
11 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
12 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
13 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
14 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
15 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
16 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
17 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
18 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
19 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
20 / 20

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising