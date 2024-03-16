Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick.
Stick spent each of the last five seasons with the Chargers after being selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, starting four-of-six career games played. In his career, Stick has completed 64.0 percent of his passes (112-of-175) for 1,133 yards and three touchdowns with an interception (85.7 rating), adding 28 rushing attempts for 142 yards (5.1 avg.) and a rushing score. Stick became the fourth player in NFL history to have three passing scores, a rushing touchdown and a completion percentage greater than 70.0 in the first two starts of a career.
The Omaha, Neb., native compiled a 49-3 career record as a starter at North Dakota State, concluding his collegiate career as the all-time winningest quarterback in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88), Stick won two FCS National Championships for the Bison.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick.