Why Bradley Bozeman Fills a Massive Need for the Bolts

A quick glance shows the Chargers have focused on their biggest roster needs so far in free agency.

The Bolts added a running back and a pair of tight ends while also addressing depth at defensive tackle and quarterback.

Now the Chargers have made the offensive line a priority with Monday's signing of center Bradley Bozeman, who immediately slots in with a chance to be the starter up front.

It helps that the 29-year-old has familiarity with the new faces in the Bolts front office.

Bozeman was a 2018 sixth-round selection (No. 215 overall) by the Ravens when Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was the Baltimore's Director of College Scouting.

And Bozeman knows Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's scheme from the three seasons the two overlapped in Baltimore.

"Love everything that Joe Hortiz and everyone is putting together out here," Bozeman said. "Came from Baltimore, so I spent four years with G-Ro and I'm just really excited about it.

"Never lived on the West Coast but I'm excited about it and ready for a new adventure," Bozeman added.

And to say Bozeman is fired up to help implement Roman's scheme is an understatement. Pro Football Focus has given Bozeman a 71.6 cumulative run-blocking grade since 2021, which ranks 11th among all centers in that span.

"I've always loved being on a downhill run team. Just come in and run the football," Bozeman said. "That's what G-Ro likes to do.

"He'll be balanced as well but I think he brings a great overall feel for it," Bozeman added. "Just excited to get back to some smashmouth football."

Bozeman has started at both guard and center in his career, but it's the latter position that gives him a chance to get on the field right away with the Bolts.

The Chargers are in transition at the center spot with Corey Linsley saying in January that he is “99 percent likely” to retire due to a heart-related issue.

Will Clapp, who filled in for Linsley for 11 games last season, is currently a free agent.

The Bolts still have Brenden Jaimes on the roster, and he can certainly start in a pinch based on the three games he did so in 2023.

But the Bolts needed bodies up front, which Bozeman provides. He's been solid throughout his career and will provide veteran leadership in place of Linsley.

And, if the Bolts happen to draft a center next month, Bozeman will be a great person for that youngster to learn from.

"I pride myself on being a leader, consistency, hard work and dedication," Bozeman said. "That's what I've always have been a part of.