 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Bradley Bozeman Fills a Massive Need for the Bolts

Mar 18, 2024 at 02:01 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

BB analysis

A quick glance shows the Chargers have focused on their biggest roster needs so far in free agency.

The Bolts added a running back and a pair of tight ends while also addressing depth at defensive tackle and quarterback.

Now the Chargers have made the offensive line a priority with Monday's signing of center Bradley Bozeman, who immediately slots in with a chance to be the starter up front.

It helps that the 29-year-old has familiarity with the new faces in the Bolts front office.

Bozeman was a 2018 sixth-round selection (No. 215 overall) by the Ravens when Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was the Baltimore's Director of College Scouting.

And Bozeman knows Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's scheme from the three seasons the two overlapped in Baltimore.

"Love everything that Joe Hortiz and everyone is putting together out here," Bozeman said. "Came from Baltimore, so I spent four years with G-Ro and I'm just really excited about it.

"Never lived on the West Coast but I'm excited about it and ready for a new adventure," Bozeman added.

And to say Bozeman is fired up to help implement Roman's scheme is an understatement. Pro Football Focus has given Bozeman a 71.6 cumulative run-blocking grade since 2021, which ranks 11th among all centers in that span.

"I've always loved being on a downhill run team. Just come in and run the football," Bozeman said. "That's what G-Ro likes to do.

"He'll be balanced as well but I think he brings a great overall feel for it," Bozeman added. "Just excited to get back to some smashmouth football."

Bozeman has started at both guard and center in his career, but it's the latter position that gives him a chance to get on the field right away with the Bolts.

The Chargers are in transition at the center spot with Corey Linsley saying in January that he is “99 percent likely” to retire due to a heart-related issue.

Will Clapp, who filled in for Linsley for 11 games last season, is currently a free agent.

The Bolts still have Brenden Jaimes on the roster, and he can certainly start in a pinch based on the three games he did so in 2023.

But the Bolts needed bodies up front, which Bozeman provides. He's been solid throughout his career and will provide veteran leadership in place of Linsley.

And, if the Bolts happen to draft a center next month, Bozeman will be a great person for that youngster to learn from.

"I pride myself on being a leader, consistency, hard work and dedication," Bozeman said. "That's what I've always have been a part of.

"Always put my nose to the ground and not looked up until the work was done," Bozeman added.

Related Content

news

Chargers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Here is everything you need to know for all of the Chargers offseason roster moves
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

5 Cosas Para Saber Sobre Nuevo LB de Chargers Troy Dye

Los Angeles Chargers el lunes anunciaron que firmaron a Troy Dye
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday signed linebacker Troy Dye

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising