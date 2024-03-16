Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

Hurst, a former first-round selection (25th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft, has started 43-of-84 career games (including the postseason) with the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals and Panthers. In the regular season, he has hauled in 195 career receptions for 1,902 yards (9.8 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, adding 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 catches (11.4 avg.) in five playoff games. Hurst had the most productive season of his career in 2020 with Atlanta, setting career highs 56 receptions, 571 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs. He started 24-of-25 games played, including the playoffs, over the last two seasons, helping Cincinnati to an AFC Championship appearance in 2022 after recording his second career season with at least 50 receptions.