Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
Hurst, a former first-round selection (25th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft, has started 43-of-84 career games (including the postseason) with the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals and Panthers. In the regular season, he has hauled in 195 career receptions for 1,902 yards (9.8 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, adding 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 catches (11.4 avg.) in five playoff games. Hurst had the most productive season of his career in 2020 with Atlanta, setting career highs 56 receptions, 571 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs. He started 24-of-25 games played, including the playoffs, over the last two seasons, helping Cincinnati to an AFC Championship appearance in 2022 after recording his second career season with at least 50 receptions.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native played three seasons (2015-17) at the University of South Carolina, catching 100 passes for 1,281 yards (12.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. Hurst was a team captain each of his final two years for the Gamecocks and, in his final season, was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, which annually recognizes college football's top tight end. Prior to walking onto the football team at South Carolina, Hurst was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and played a pair of seasons in the Pirates farm system. He played football and baseball at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, helping lead the Bulldogs to a pair of state baseball titles, earning 2012 Rawlings second-team All-America honors.
