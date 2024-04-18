Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins arrives in Los Angeles after spending his first four professional seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2020-23). Since entering the league as a second-round selection (55th overall) by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 rushing yards per carry – the highest mark by any running back in the NFL over the last four years (min. 200 rushing attempts). Dobbins has appeared in 24 regular-season games (10 starts), totaling 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns on 234 carries, along with 27 receptions for 177 yards (6.6 avg.) and one receiving score. In three postseason appearances (two starts), Dobbins accumulated 235 scrimmage yards on 40 touches (5.9 avg.) with two scrimmage touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins helped lead the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) by accounting for 805 yards on the ground and setting a franchise rookie record with nine rushing touchdowns, recording at least 50 rushing yards and a rushing score in each of his final six games in the regular season, becoming just the fourth rookie to reach such figures in six-game span since 1970.