Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

Apr 18, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Chargers Communications
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest free agency news.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins arrives in Los Angeles after spending his first four professional seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2020-23). Since entering the league as a second-round selection (55th overall) by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 rushing yards per carry – the highest mark by any running back in the NFL over the last four years (min. 200 rushing attempts). Dobbins has appeared in 24 regular-season games (10 starts), totaling 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns on 234 carries, along with 27 receptions for 177 yards (6.6 avg.) and one receiving score. In three postseason appearances (two starts), Dobbins accumulated 235 scrimmage yards on 40 touches (5.9 avg.) with two scrimmage touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins helped lead the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) by accounting for 805 yards on the ground and setting a franchise rookie record with nine rushing touchdowns, recording at least 50 rushing yards and a rushing score in each of his final six games in the regular season, becoming just the fourth rookie to reach such figures in six-game span since 1970.

Dobbins, a three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection at Ohio State (2017-19), helped the Buckeyes claim three-straight Big Ten Championships during his tenure in Columbus. The La Grange, Texas, native earned first-team All-America honors following his final year at Ohio State when he rushed for a single-season program-record 2,003 yards and was named recipient of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which annually recognizes the top offensive player in college football. Dobbins culminated his Buckeyes career with 4,459 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns on 725 attempts (6.2 avg.), while hauling in 71 catches for 645 yards (9.1 avg.) and five receiving scores over three seasons of action.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 25-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 25-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is tackled by Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) which resulted in Dobbins tearing his Achilles tendon during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is tackled by Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) which resulted in Dobbins tearing his Achilles tendon during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27)runs with the ball after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27)runs with the ball after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a touchdown while being chased by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) during a wild-card playoff NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a touchdown while being chased by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) during a wild-card playoff NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores his second touchdown of the game against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores his second touchdown of the game against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) takes a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) takes a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

