Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman returns to the Chargers, where he played six seasons (2015-20) after being selected in the second round (48th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 51-of-69 career games played with the Bolts, totaling 349 tackles (250 solo), 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a recovery. Following the team's 2016 overtime win over Atlanta, Perryman was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying field goal before posting a tackle for loss on fourth down in overtime to force a turnover.

After his first stint with the Chargers, Perryman played two seasons in Las Vegas (2021-22), earning a Pro Bowl selection following his first season with the Raiders. That year, he ranked sixth in the NFL with 154 tackles and tied for No. 3 among all defenders with 102 solo stops, both setting career highs. In 2023, Perryman played in Houston as one of the team's starting linebackers, helping the Texans win the AFC South and win a playoff game.