Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Mar 19, 2024 at 11:05 AM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman returns to the Chargers, where he played six seasons (2015-20) after being selected in the second round (48th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 51-of-69 career games played with the Bolts, totaling 349 tackles (250 solo), 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a recovery. Following the team's 2016 overtime win over Atlanta, Perryman was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying field goal before posting a tackle for loss on fourth down in overtime to force a turnover.

After his first stint with the Chargers, Perryman played two seasons in Las Vegas (2021-22), earning a Pro Bowl selection following his first season with the Raiders. That year, he ranked sixth in the NFL with 154 tackles and tied for No. 3 among all defenders with 102 solo stops, both setting career highs. In 2023, Perryman played in Houston as one of the team's starting linebackers, helping the Texans win the AFC South and win a playoff game.

Perryman was a two-time first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at the University of Miami, playing four seasons for the Hurricanes (2011-14). As a senior, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually recognizes the top linebacker in college football, and also was named an Associated Press third-team All-American. He totaled 351 tackles at Miami, leading the team as a senior (110) and junior (108). Perryman added 4.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions in his 47 career games (37 starts).

Best Photos of Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27
1 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
2 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]
3 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]
4 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]
5 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]
6 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]
7 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]
8 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - KC 23]
9 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - KC 23]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
10 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
11 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
12 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]
13 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]
14 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]
15 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Ravens in overtime, 33-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Ravens in overtime, 33-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens via AP)
20 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. The Dolphins won 28-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. The Dolphins won 28-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) looks to tackle during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
22 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) looks to tackle during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)
23 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)
24 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. Texans won 23-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
25 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. Texans won 23-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
