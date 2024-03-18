5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE Hayden Hurst

3. Other stops

Aside from Baltimore and Carolina, the veteran tight end spent some time in Atlanta and Cincinnati.

Hurst was traded to the Falcons during the 2020 offseason and had arguably his best season as a pro to this point.

The tight end caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns — all career-highs. He would play another season in Atlanta before moving on to his lone season with the Bengals.

He would become the Bengals' lead tight end, leading the position with 414 yards on 52 catches and provide in the team's run to the AFC Championship Game that season, finishing with the third-most playoff receiving yards (141) on the team.

4. MLB Draft selection

Football wasn't Hurst's first professional sport.

After playing football and baseball at a high level in high school, Hurst was pursued by universities to continue his pitching career at the collegiate level.

But Hurst opted for a different route — Major League Baseball.

Hurst was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the 2012 MLB Draft and signed to the team straight out of high school.

He would play two seasons in the organization before walking on to the South Carolina football team in 2015.

5. First-Team All-SEC

It didn't take long for the tight end to become a force at South Carolina.

Hurst would see limited action as a true freshman in 2015 but would go on put up some numbers in his final two years with the Gamecocks.

His best season would come in 2017 where he caught 44 passes for 559 yards and three total touchdowns on his way to earning a First-Team All-SEC selection. Hurst would also finish as a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, which recognizes the nation's best tight end.