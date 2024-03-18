5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Troy Dye

3. Experienced on defense

Dye has played more snaps on special teams, but he does have experience filling in at linebacker when needed.

The 27-year-old has logged 408 defensive snaps in his career and played in the middle of the defense for 25 games.

The majority of his playing time on defense came in both his rookie year and his most recent season in 2023 when he saw action in the back half of the year. Dye has 80 total tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and two passes defended.

4. Another Oregon Duck

The newest Bolts acquisition's time at Oregon ran concurrently with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Dye jumped onto the scene at Oregon as a true freshman as he lead the team in total tackles, one of only three true freshman in the FBS to accomplish that feat.

He also led the team with 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on his way to earning Freshman All-America honors by multiple outlets.

He would go on to have the same impact the rest of his collegiate career, becoming the only player in Oregon history to lead the team in tackles for four consecutive seasons. He was also third in program history in career tackles (397) and tied for fourth in tackles for loss (44.0).

Dye earned Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors from 2017 to 2019 and finished his career as one of only nine players in the FBS since 2000 with career totals of at least 15 sacks and five interceptions.

5. California HS Star

Dye put his tackling on display even at Norco High School, where he made a name for himself in the state of California.

In his junior and senior year, Dye would rack up 211 tackles and five interceptions while also adding two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.