5 Things to Know About New Chargers C Bradley Bozeman

3. National Champion x2

Bozeman displayed his position flexibility at Alabama, where he finished his career with two national title wins.

After redshirting his first year, the lineman spent time as a reserve guard and center filling in when necessary and contributing on special teams.

It wasn't until 2016 when Bozeman won the starting center job and took off, helping the Crimson Tide finish second in the league in rushing offense (245.0 ypg).

And in his final collegiate season in 2017, Bozeman was named an unanimous Second-Team All-American and helped the Tide roll their way to a National Championship as their starting center.

4. An impactful heart

Bozeman has been an impactful offensive lineman during his time in the league, both on and off the field.

The offensive lineman is a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. He was the Ravens nominee in 2020 and the Panthers nominee in 2022.

Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, established the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation in 2018 that centered around anti-bullying programs that educated children and their families about the dangers of childhood bullying.

And in 2020, they began to combat food insecurity during COVID-19 by starting meal distributions in Baltimore that only continued to grow when he moved to Carolina as well.

5. Former 4-star recruit

Before Bozeman was a starter for Alabama, he was a dominant high school lineman in the state.

Bozeman, who is from Roanoke, Alabama, was a four-star offensive lineman of Handley High School and was the No. 14 recruit in the state in 2013.