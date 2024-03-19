 Skip to main content
5 Things to Know About New Chargers C Bradley Bozeman

Mar 19, 2024 at 09:06 AM
BB 5 Things

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday signed center Bradley Bozeman.

Here are five things to know about Bozeman:

1. Experienced O-Lineman

The Chargers newest center makes his way from Carolina.

Bozeman was released by the Panthers at the start of the league year after spending two seasons there. He played in 34 games (28 starts) as Carolina's center over two seasons with the team.

He's joins the Bolts as one of the most experienced offensive lineman in the league, playing in 96 games (77 starts) in different positions of the line since 2018.

2. More familiarity in the building

Bozeman has ties to General Manager Joe Hortiz and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.

The 29-year-old was a sixth-round selection (No. 215 overall) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft when Hortiz was the Director of College Scouting.

He would fill in and contribute in his rookie season, playing in 14 games (one start).

When Roman became the offensive playcaller the following season, however, Bozeman would take over a starting role for the next three seasons in Baltimore.

Bozeman started the next two years at left guard and before switching to center in his final season with the Ravens.

His one year at center under Roman in 2021 led to the highest Pro Football Focus grades of his career. He would finish the year fifth among centers that started at least 20 percent of the snaps with a 73.8 pass blocking grade.

Best Photos of Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
1 / 20

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 20

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
3 / 20

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 / 20

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 20

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares for the snap during an NFL pre-season football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
8 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares for the snap during an NFL pre-season football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
10 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
12 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
13 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
14 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
15 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) waits to take the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) waits to take the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
19 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares to block against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
20 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares to block against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. National Champion x2

Bozeman displayed his position flexibility at Alabama, where he finished his career with two national title wins.

After redshirting his first year, the lineman spent time as a reserve guard and center filling in when necessary and contributing on special teams.

It wasn't until 2016 when Bozeman won the starting center job and took off, helping the Crimson Tide finish second in the league in rushing offense (245.0 ypg).

And in his final collegiate season in 2017, Bozeman was named an unanimous Second-Team All-American and helped the Tide roll their way to a National Championship as their starting center.

4. An impactful heart

Bozeman has been an impactful offensive lineman during his time in the league, both on and off the field.

The offensive lineman is a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. He was the Ravens nominee in 2020 and the Panthers nominee in 2022.

Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, established the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation in 2018 that centered around anti-bullying programs that educated children and their families about the dangers of childhood bullying.

And in 2020, they began to combat food insecurity during COVID-19 by starting meal distributions in Baltimore that only continued to grow when he moved to Carolina as well.

5. Former 4-star recruit

Before Bozeman was a starter for Alabama, he was a dominant high school lineman in the state.

Bozeman, who is from Roanoke, Alabama, was a four-star offensive lineman of Handley High School and was the No. 14 recruit in the state in 2013.

He was recruited by more big time schools in the SEC and other major conferences, but opted to stay in the state and play for the Crimson Tide.

