5 Things to Know About New Chargers C Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday signed center Bradley Bozeman.
Here are five things to know about Bozeman:
1. Experienced O-Lineman
The Chargers newest center makes his way from Carolina.
Bozeman was released by the Panthers at the start of the league year after spending two seasons there. He played in 34 games (28 starts) as Carolina's center over two seasons with the team.
He's joins the Bolts as one of the most experienced offensive lineman in the league, playing in 96 games (77 starts) in different positions of the line since 2018.
2. More familiarity in the building
Bozeman has ties to General Manager Joe Hortiz and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.
The 29-year-old was a sixth-round selection (No. 215 overall) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft when Hortiz was the Director of College Scouting.
He would fill in and contribute in his rookie season, playing in 14 games (one start).
When Roman became the offensive playcaller the following season, however, Bozeman would take over a starting role for the next three seasons in Baltimore.
Bozeman started the next two years at left guard and before switching to center in his final season with the Ravens.
His one year at center under Roman in 2021 led to the highest Pro Football Focus grades of his career. He would finish the year fifth among centers that started at least 20 percent of the snaps with a 73.8 pass blocking grade.
3. National Champion x2
Bozeman displayed his position flexibility at Alabama, where he finished his career with two national title wins.
After redshirting his first year, the lineman spent time as a reserve guard and center filling in when necessary and contributing on special teams.
It wasn't until 2016 when Bozeman won the starting center job and took off, helping the Crimson Tide finish second in the league in rushing offense (245.0 ypg).
And in his final collegiate season in 2017, Bozeman was named an unanimous Second-Team All-American and helped the Tide roll their way to a National Championship as their starting center.
4. An impactful heart
Bozeman has been an impactful offensive lineman during his time in the league, both on and off the field.
The offensive lineman is a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. He was the Ravens nominee in 2020 and the Panthers nominee in 2022.
Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, established the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation in 2018 that centered around anti-bullying programs that educated children and their families about the dangers of childhood bullying.
And in 2020, they began to combat food insecurity during COVID-19 by starting meal distributions in Baltimore that only continued to grow when he moved to Carolina as well.
5. Former 4-star recruit
Before Bozeman was a starter for Alabama, he was a dominant high school lineman in the state.
Bozeman, who is from Roanoke, Alabama, was a four-star offensive lineman of Handley High School and was the No. 14 recruit in the state in 2013.
He was recruited by more big time schools in the SEC and other major conferences, but opted to stay in the state and play for the Crimson Tide.